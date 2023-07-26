Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Debut

Moana star Auli’i Cravalho appeared on ITV's This Morning to perform "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" ahead of taking on the title role in Evita later this month.

Cravalho will lead Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Evita at the iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 31 July & 1 August. This is the first-time Evita has been in the West End since 2017.

"We have a week to put together Evita, which is a feat in itself. I feel very prepared and very supported by my cast. I can't wait to work with them. This West End talent just blows me away," Cravalho shared with the hosts of the show.

Watch the video below, which also includes an interview where Cravalho discusses Moana, the SAG-AFRTA strike, preparing for Evita, and more.

Joining Cravalho is Matt Rawle (Martin Guerre, Miss Saigon, Zorro) who returns to the role of Che is Jeremy Secomb (Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera) who is also returning to the show in the role of Peron, and Nathan Amzi (Heathers the Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Magaldi. Playing Mistress is Emily Lane, who is currently performing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane as Anna in Disney's Frozen the Musical.

Evita charts the young and ambitious Eva Peron's meteoric rise to sainthood. Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, the musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33.

Watch the new performance video here:



