Listen: Jason Alexander Teases He May Star in a New Production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Alexander revealed that he has been talking with director Lonny Price about a 2024 production of Fiddler in Los Angeles, directed by Price.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

There may be a production of Fiddler on the Roof in the works, starring Jason Alexander as Tevye!

In a recent episode of Variety's Stagecraft podcast, Alexander revealed that he has been talking with director Lonny Price about a 2024 production of Fiddler in Los Angeles, directed by Price and starring Alexander.

“There’s been a lot of monkeying with ‘Fiddler’ in the last few revivals,” Alexander said. “What if we give it back its veritas and its originally intended values, and look at it again the way it more or less was intended to be?”

No solid plans have been announced for the production at this time.

Also in the podcast, Alexander talked about the stage adaptation of 'The War of the Roses', to which he is attached as director.

“It is one of the funniest, finest, most theatrical plays,” Alexander said. “We have to build an absolutely stunning house and then destroy it [at every performace]. It has a cataclysmic ending.”

Listen to the full podcast episode below:



Recommended For You