Video: Watch the ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Broadway-Themed Season 3 Trailer With Meryl Streep, Ashley Park & More

The season will begin streaming on Tuesday, August 8.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Hulu has released the new trailer for the Broadway-themed third season of Only Murders in the Building.

Don't miss out on the thrilling combination of true crime and theater in this must-watch season, which will begin streaming on Tuesday, August 8.

The new season will feature Meryl Streep, Don Darryl RiveraGerald CaesarAllison GuinnJesse WilliamsPaul RuddAndrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Wesley Taylor, Linda Emond, and Jeremy Shamos, joining previous stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

The trailer also reveals that the season will feature original music by the composers of La La Land, Waitress, and Hairspray.

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman, “Only Murders In The Building” follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Watch the new trailer here:






