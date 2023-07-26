Video: GREY HOUSE's Sophia Anne Caruso and Millicent Simmonds Perform 'God Bless America' at Yankee Stadium

Grey House on Broadway will play its final performance on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

Sophia Anne Caruso and Millicent Simmonds performed God Bless America at Yankee Stadium earlier this month. Caruso sang while Simmonds accompanied her with American Sign Language. Watch the full performance in the video below!

Grey House on Broadway will play its final performance on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

The critically acclaimed first-of-its-kind Broadway experience by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, stars two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, alongside Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics’ Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.

Grey House also features Cyndi Coyne, Colby Kipnes, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Eamon Patrick O’Connell. Understudies include Winsome Brown, Emma Safiyah Haeri, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Claire Karpen, Daniel Reece, Erin Rosenfeld, and Luca Thomas.

Grey House began preview performances on Saturday, April 29, and officially opened on Tuesday, June 6 at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway.

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true—about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder. 

The creative team includes three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Emmy nominee Rudy Mance (Costume Design), seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), Ellenore Scott (Movement Consultant), Obie Award winner Or Matias (Music Supervisor & A Cappella Arranger), Andrew Morrill (Director of Artistic Sign Language), Katie Gell & Robert Pickens (Wig & Hair Design), Christina Grant (Makeup Design), and David Caparelliotis (Casting).






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium Photo
Video: Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium

Sophia Anne Caruso and Millicent Simmonds performed God Bless America at Yankee Stadium earlier this month. Caruso sang while Simmonds accompanied her with American Sign Language. Watch the full performance in the video here!

2
GREY HOUSE on Broadway to Play Final Performance This Month Photo
GREY HOUSE on Broadway to Play Final Performance This Month

Grey House on Broadway will play its final performance on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

3
Sophia Anne Caruso Joins GREY HOUSE Show & Hell Post-Show Q&A This Week Photo
Sophia Anne Caruso Joins GREY HOUSE 'Show & Hell' Post-Show Q&A This Week

Grey House is inviting audiences to attend the show’s special “Show & Hell” nights at the Lyceum Theatre.  Following select performances, audience members are invited to stay for a post-show conversation to discuss and share thoughts and theories about the play.

4
Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Photo
Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut

There's a serious case of stage fright happening this summer at the Lyceum Theatre... and it's not afflicting the actors onstage. Audiences at Broadway's Grey House are getting chills and thrills served to them eight times a week and one of the culprits is Millicent Simmonds. In this video, watch as we chat with Millie about her debut!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Grey House Wooden Keychain Grey House Wooden Keychain
Grey House Enamel Pin Grey House Enamel Pin
Grey House Mason Jar Mug Grey House Mason Jar Mug
Grey House Unisex Logo Tee Grey House Unisex Logo Tee

More Hot Stories For You

SHUCKED, HERE LIES LOVE, THE LION KING & More to Take Part in Kids' Night on BroadwaySHUCKED, HERE LIES LOVE, THE LION KING & More to Take Part in Kids' Night on Broadway
Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-BroadwayAubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway
HAMILTON, SWEENEY TODD, and More Will Host Benefit Performances For The Entertainment Community FundHAMILTON, SWEENEY TODD, and More Will Host Benefit Performances For The Entertainment Community Fund
Kevin Spacey Cleared of All Sexual Assault Charges in U.K. TrialKevin Spacey Cleared of All Sexual Assault Charges in U.K. Trial

Videos

Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Video Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You