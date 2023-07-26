Video: GREY HOUSE's Sophia Anne Caruso and Millicent Simmonds Perform 'God Bless America' at Yankee Stadium

Sophia Anne Caruso and Millicent Simmonds performed God Bless America at Yankee Stadium earlier this month. Caruso sang while Simmonds accompanied her with American Sign Language. Watch the full performance in the video below!

Grey House on Broadway will play its final performance on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

The critically acclaimed first-of-its-kind Broadway experience by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, stars two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, alongside Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics’ Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.

Grey House also features Cyndi Coyne, Colby Kipnes, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Eamon Patrick O’Connell. Understudies include Winsome Brown, Emma Safiyah Haeri, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Claire Karpen, Daniel Reece, Erin Rosenfeld, and Luca Thomas.

Grey House began preview performances on Saturday, April 29, and officially opened on Tuesday, June 6 at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway.

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true—about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.

The creative team includes three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Emmy nominee Rudy Mance (Costume Design), seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), Ellenore Scott (Movement Consultant), Obie Award winner Or Matias (Music Supervisor & A Cappella Arranger), Andrew Morrill (Director of Artistic Sign Language), Katie Gell & Robert Pickens (Wig & Hair Design), Christina Grant (Makeup Design), and David Caparelliotis (Casting).



