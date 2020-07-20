Wake Up With BWW 7/20: Rosie O'Donnell Will Play Mrs. Brice in FUNNY GIRL Revival, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Rosie O'Donnell further confirmed the longstanding rumor that a revival of Funny Girl is coming to Broadway with Rosie in the role of Mrs. Brice, Fanny Brice's mother!

Josh Gad recently appeared on People's Couch Surfing series to chat with host Lola Ogunnaike about his new show Central Park and more! While he doesn't know much about a potential Book of Mormon movie, he did say he believes it would have to 'adjust with the times.'

Rosie O'Donnell Confirms She Will Play Mrs. Brice in FUNNY GIRL Revival

VIDEO: Josh Gad Says a BOOK OF MORMON Film Would Have to 'Adjust With the Times'

Broadway Books: 10 Books on Directing to Read While Staying Inside!

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

Looking for something new to read while staying inside, but still need your Broadway fix? We've rounded up 10 of our favorite books on directing!

10 Sites for Free Online Dance Classes While Staying at Home!

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

We've rounded up some of our top recommendations for free dance classes you can take online right now!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- As part of BroadwayWorld Book Club, Michael Riedel continues the discussion on Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway today at noon. Tune in for a live chat about Chapters 19, 20 & 21. Tune in here!

- Norm Lewis' concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm. Get your tickets here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: James Monroe Iglehart Opens Up About What He Hopes Audiences Will Take From WE ARE FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Hulu recently debuted the documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme. Freestyle Love Supreme is an improvisational hip-hop group with many famous members including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale.

Freestyle Love Supreme member and Tony-winner James Monroe Iglehart spoke with us about returning to Freestyle Love Supreme after all those years and what the documentary means to him. Read the interview here!

What we're watching: SIX Super Fans Create Parodies, Animatics, and More!

It's no doubt that SIX has taken the world by storm, since the musical's premiere in 2018. Fans have flocked to this show's multiple productions across the world, dressed in creative cosplays, and made some pretty epic fan videos.

Productions on Broadway and West End might be paused, but that doesn't mean we can't still celebrate the queendom in all its glory. We've rounded up some parodies, animatics, covers, and more creative videos made by SIX fans.

Check them all out here!

Social Butterfly: Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty Perform a Mashup of Songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty joined forces for an epic mashup of songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber!

The trio performed a medley featuring Unexpected Song from Song and Dance, I Don't Know How to Love Him from Jesus Christ Superstar, and Love Changes Everything from Aspects of Love.

