VIDEO: Josh Gad Says a BOOK OF MORMON Film Would Have to 'Adjust With the Times'
Josh Gad recently appeared on People's Couch Surfing series to chat with host Lola Ogunnaike about his new show Central Park and more!
Gad discussed The Book of Mormon, and the possibility of a film adaptation. While he doesn't know if that will happen, Gad did mention how he thinks the show would be received had it opened today.
"I think you have to adjust with the times," Gad said. "I don't know that that show could open today and have the same open-armed response that it did then. It's not to say that it's any less significant or wonderful or incredible a musical; I just think it's the nature of art to adapt. I would certainly hope that with a future adaptation there would be that growth. Because I think it's a cool opportunity for growth."
Watch the clip below and check out the full episode of Couch Surfing on People.
