10 Sites for Free Online Dance Classes While Staying at Home!

As many performing arts institutions remain shut down due to the health crisis, some are turning to online programming.

One specific art form that has been able to make the transition is dance. Some dance companies have begun teaching classes online, via Zoom, YouTube, or Instagram Live. In addition, some dancers have released their own series of classes on social media for free.

We've rounded up some of our top recommendations for free dance classes you can take online right now!

American Ballet Theatre

As part of its vast and diverse online programming, ABT is offering virtual classes on YouTube. The ABTots series is geared toward ages 2-4, while ABT Primary aims to teach kids aged 5-8. There are even a few that are for people of all ages!

Check out a few of the classes below!

Battery Dance TV

Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a live regularly scheduled program. Examples of types of classes include ballet, jazz, international dance, hip-hop, swing, musical theatre, ballroom, and more! The classes are for people of all ages, but if you have little ones, you can find a selection specifically for them as well!

The full class schedule can be found here.

When the classes are over, they can all be found on the company's YouTube channel to watch any time.

Check out a few examples below!

Turn It Out With Tiler

New York City Ballet principal dancer, actress, choreographer, designer, curator, and children's book author Tiler Peck hosts daily classes on Instagram Live at 1pm EST.

You can keep up to date with all of her upcoming classes on Instagram @TilerPeck!

Check out one of Tiler's recent classes below, featuring Marianela Núñez!

ZoomDance

ZoomDance's 30-minute classes are filled with dance, music, storytelling, imagination, and fun! Geared toward kids aged 2-7, the students will dance their way through stories, exploring the characters and adventures through dynamic movement, songs, and performance, and leave space for everyone to show off their favorite moves.

While classes are currently on pause, they plan to resume in September.

Click here for more information.

avamayvibes

Ava is a 17 year old YouTuber who has started posting online dance tutorials for people to do while in quarantine! Her videos are geared toward people who are confined to small spaces at this time, making it easy for anyone to follow along. Ava encourages all who take her classes to post videos of themselves doing the combos so she can watch them!

Check out a couple of her classes below to see if they're for you.

Dance Plug

Dance Plug offers a selection of classes for free on their website!

Learn to dance from the company's jazz dance tutorials, taught by the best dance teachers, including combinations, exercises, and warm-ups for any skill level. In addition to the free content, you can sign up for a Class Plan and get access to even more tutorials and classes!

Check out everything Dance Plug has to offer for free here.

STEEZY Studio

Whether you're a beginner who's just starting out or an advanced dancer looking for in-depth training, Steezy has something for you! Steezy offers classes in hip-hop, funk, urban dancing, and more.

Use custom features to see everything, review faster, and practice more efficiently, including looping moves, changing views, and controlling the speed.

The website/app is a paid subscription-based service, but they are offering a seven-day free trial for those interested in checking it out. Also, they are currently offering one free class per day, when you sign up for a free account!

Click here for more information.

Debbie Allen hosts dance classes on Instagram Live! The classes are free and available to everyone.

While she doesn't have a set schedule, Allen always posts when an upcoming class is announced, so follow along on her Instagram @TheRealDebbieAllen and her dance studio's account @OfficialDADance!

Just For Kix

As a full service dance company, Just For Kix partners with Dancers, Studio Owners, Dance Educators, Teams, Coaches and Dance Enthusiasts internationally with active wear, dance camps, classes, and more!

Just For Kix has launched a new video platform featuring dance and fitness classes streamed live. After the broadcasts, the classes are archived on the site so you can watch them any time.

The classes include tap, jazz, ballet, and kick, among others. Best of all, all of the content is free!

Click here for more information.

Dance Theatre of Harlem

As part of Dance Theatre of Harlems DTH on Demand series, the company is offering includes several weeks of full length archival performances, conversations with artists, instructional videos for children and adults, and online classes for all levels taught by DTH alumni, faculty and company members! Tune in here.

Check out some examples below!

