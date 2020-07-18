Video Roundup: SIX Super Fans Create Parodies, Animatics, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

It's no doubt that SIX has taken the world by storm, since the musical's premiere in 2018. Fans have flocked to this show's multiple productions across the world, dressed in creative cosplays, and made some pretty epic fan videos.

Productions on Broadway and West End might be paused, but that doesn't mean we can't still celebrate the queendom in all its glory. Today, we're rounding up some parodies, animatics, covers, and more creative videos made by SIX fans.

Check out some of our favorites below!

Persist parody:

Ex-Wives solo cover:

Six vs. Hamilton rap battle:

Rizal's Exes parody:

Haus of Holbein parody:

Six animatic:

Ex-Wives Descendants parody:

Don't Lose Your Head animatic:

Ex-Wives solo cover:

No Way prelude Descendants parody:

I Don't Need Your Love animatic:

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, in this exciting new musical experience, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities and finally move out of the shadow of their infamous spouse.

Remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 21st century musical celebration about girl power, this all-female cast and band bring to life one of the most popular and viral scores of the decade in an exciting and thrilling stage show.

SIX is by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak.

