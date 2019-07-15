Wake Up With BWW 7/15: Flood at THE LION KING, Ariana DeBose in WEST SIDE STORY, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday, it was reported that the Minskoff Theatre, home to The Lion King, suffered a flood during the blackout, causing damage to some costumes in the show. The Sunday matinee still went on, but with some costume adjustments. Check out the video below!

We've got your first look at Ariana DeBose in West Side Story! The actress is taking on the role of Anita, and you can get a first look at an all new photo of her in the role below!

The people are singing farewell to the original production of Les Miserables in London, which played its final performance this weekend. The theatre will undergo renovations for four months before re-opening with the new production of Les Mis!

1) VIDEO: THE LION KING Suffers Flood Due to Blackout; The Show Goes on With Costume Adjustments

by Stage Tube

Due to the blackout, a flood occurred backstage at the Minskoff Theatre, damaging many costumes required for The Lion King.. (more...)

2) BWW Flashback: BURN THIS Concludes Broadway Run

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the 2019 Tony-nominated revival of Pulitzer Prize winner Lanford Wilson's Burn This played its final performance on July 14 at Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).. (more...)

3) EDINBURGH 2019: ISH Dance Collective Q&A

by Natalie O'Donoghue

BWW catches up with ISH Dance Collective to chat about bringing Elements of Freestyle to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: First Look at BAKERSFIELD MIST at Beverly Hills Playhouse

Visible Ink and the Beverly Hills Playhouse have announced a new production of Stephen Sachs's critically-acclaimed comedy/drama Bakersfield Mist, set for a limited nine-performance run at the Beverly Hills Playhouse. Under the direction of Amir Korangy, the cast will feature Diane Cary and John Mawson. Opening is set for Friday, July 12, at 8pm. The regular running schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 4pm through July 28.. (more...)

What we're geeking out over: First Look at Ariana DeBose as Anita in WEST SIDE STORY

Ariana DeBose is taking on the role of Anita in the upcoming West Side Story film! Get a first look at DeBose in the role in this brand new photo!

West Side Story also stars Rachel Zegler as Maria and Ansel Elgort as Tony. The cast will also featured Rita Moreno (Valentina), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Brian d'Arcy James (Sergeant Krupke), and Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), alongside an ensemble of 40 Sharks and Jets.

What we're watching: Get A First Look At THE BAND'S VISIT on Tour

The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island! BroadwayWorld has a first look at the show's leads Chilina Kennedy and Sasson Gabay in action!

Social Butterfly: Twitter Roundup: Former and Current LES MISÉRABLES Cast Members Bid Farewell to the Original Production in London

This past weekend was the final performance of the original production of Les Miserables in London. The Queen's Theatre will close for four months of rebuilding work, both backstage and in the auditorium.

The restored theatre, which will be renamed the Sondheim Theatre, will reopen in December of 2019 with the new production of Les Miserables, continuing its run indefinitely.

Cast members past and present, as well as other well-known names on Broadway and the West End, took to Twitter to bid farewell to this iconic production, and share memories of their time in the show. Check out all of the tweets here!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Laura Benanti, who turns 40 today!

Laura Benanti most recently starred in the Broadway revival of My Fair Lady.

In 2016, Laura starred as Amalia Balash in the hit Broadway Musical, She Loves Me, for which she received her fifth Tony nomination. Laura also received Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Drama Desk Award nominations for this role. In addition to television work and her critically acclaimed performance as Elsa Schrader in NBC's "The Sound of Music LIVE."

Ms. Benanti is a highly celebrated stage actress who took Broadway by storm at the age of 18. She received a Drama Desk award, Outer Critics Circle Award and a Tony Award Nomination for her starring role in the Broadway production of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown for Lincoln Center where she also starred in the Broadway production of Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play. Ms. Benanti earned the 2008 Tony Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, a Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award for her revelatory portrayal of Gypsy Rose Lee in Gypsy opposite Patti LuPone and directed by Arthur Laurents.

Her other Broadway roles include The Wedding Singer, Nine, starring Antonio Banderas, her Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-nominated performance of Cinderella in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods and her sultry Tony nominated turn in Swing! Ms. Benanti made her Broadway debut as Maria in The Sound of Music opposite Richard Chamberlain.

