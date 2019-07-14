VIDEO: THE LION KING Suffers Flood Due to Blackout; The Show Goes on With Costume Adjustments

Last night's blackout in a large section of Manhattan caused issues for many people across the city, including the cancellation of many Broadway shows. Due to the blackout, a flood occurred backstage at the Minskoff Theatre, damaging many costumes required for The Lion King.

However, the company decided that "the show must go on!" The sold-out matinee today, July 14, went on, with some minor adjustments to costuming. Two lead characters were seen in all black outfits, plus their character masks, throughout the show.

Two of the cast members came onstage before the show to announce what had happened. Check out the video of the announcement, plus a clip from the performance featuring the costume adjustments, below!

The Lion King released an official statement on Facebook saying, "Thank you to today's audience for sharing this once in a lifetime Broadway performance with us, and thank you to our cast and crew for coming together in the way only theater people can."

The show is hoping to have all restored to normal, and have their cast members back in costume for Tuesday's performance.





