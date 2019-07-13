Twitter Roundup: Former and Current LES MISERABLES Cast Members Bid Farewell to the Original Production in London

Twitter Roundup: Former and Current LES MISÉRABLES Cast Members Bid Farewell to the Original Production in London

Today is the final performance of the original production of Les Miserables in London.

After today, the Queen's Theatre will close for four months of rebuilding work, both backstage and in the auditorium, as well as adding many much-needed new lavatories to the front of house. This work will restore architect W.G. Sprague's original boxes and loges which, along with the entire front of house, were destroyed by a bomb in 1940 and caused the theatre to be closed for 20 years.

The restored theatre, which will be renamed the Sondheim Theatre, will reopen in December of 2019 with the new production of Les Miserables, continuing its run indefinitely. A new company is now being put together and bookings will open in February.

Cast members past and present, as well as other well-known names on Broadway and the West End, took to Twitter to bid farewell to this iconic production, and share memories of their time in the show. Check out our roundup of tweets below!

