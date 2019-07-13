Twitter Roundup: Former and Current LES MISERABLES Cast Members Bid Farewell to the Original Production in London

Today is the final performance of the original production of Les Miserables in London.

After today, the Queen's Theatre will close for four months of rebuilding work, both backstage and in the auditorium, as well as adding many much-needed new lavatories to the front of house. This work will restore architect W.G. Sprague's original boxes and loges which, along with the entire front of house, were destroyed by a bomb in 1940 and caused the theatre to be closed for 20 years.

The restored theatre, which will be renamed the Sondheim Theatre, will reopen in December of 2019 with the new production of Les Miserables, continuing its run indefinitely. A new company is now being put together and bookings will open in February.

Cast members past and present, as well as other well-known names on Broadway and the West End, took to Twitter to bid farewell to this iconic production, and share memories of their time in the show. Check out our roundup of tweets below!

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

As the last performance of the original, ground breaking performances of ?@lesmisofficial? begins, I?d like to say how proud I am to be a part of this original company of legends. pic.twitter.com/MVuIwPEpPa — Rebecca Caine (@RebeccaCaine) July 13, 2019

?One more day? and that?s it! I wish I could be there at the last performance of the original Les Mis Production in London. Sending love from NYC to all the cast for their final performance of this wonderful show. ????Here?s some original pics! pic.twitter.com/xDYniia5dZ — Frances Ruffelle (@francesruffelle) July 13, 2019

?There?s a grief that can?t be spoken....?. goodbye to the original @lesmisofficial and thank you. So proud to have been there at the start. Such an important part of my life ?? pic.twitter.com/IdEC5mM5hf — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) July 13, 2019

Sending all my love to all @lesmisofficial. The original production is closing after 34 years. ?It?s the end of an era but there are still exciting times ahead for the greatest show of all time! ?? — Carrie Hope Fletcher (@CarrieHFletcher) July 13, 2019

So many mixed emotions of @lesmisofficial closing tonight. I spent in total, three years playing Fantine.. Met some wonderful friends I am still friends with to this day. Sadly a few aren?t with us anymore. I shall drink to them, to days gone by.... Have a great last show ???? pic.twitter.com/ShgOgzy2vv — Ria Jones (@RiaJones67) July 13, 2019

love & light to all @lesmizofficial past & present as the original production closes in London tonight. Wishing all in the concert and new production success and happiness as you create and continue history. I?ve spent a good portion of my career jumping on and off that revolve pic.twitter.com/a7FVFoK3gA — Hayden Tee (@Haydentee) July 13, 2019

To the brilliant @lesmisofficial You really did change my life and take both me and my family on an incredible journey. I played roles I never dreamed I?d play and had the honour of looking after this show as both a Resident and Associate Director. Thank you to all involved! pic.twitter.com/WveoZbc8QQ — Chris Key (@ChristopherKey) July 13, 2019

It was 1of my biggest dreams to be in @lesmisofficial & I?m so immensely proud to say I was a part of the original version. It?s a huge part of both my life & my wifes. We?ve been in the show through our engagement, wedding & birth of both our children. Thankyou @lesmisofficial pic.twitter.com/KJGCbN9Dt5 — Tom Aldridge (@Thomas_Aldridge) July 13, 2019

?One Day More!? Today is the last day of the original RSC design/direction of @lesmisofficial

It?s no exaggeration to say this show has changed my life. Such an honour to be the last #Thnardier in his current form, and a privilege to hand the sticky baton on to @RealMattLucas pic.twitter.com/jq5jObycJd — Steven Meo (@stevemeo) July 13, 2019

Sending love to the cast as today sees the end of @lesmisofficial original production! I did a good stint & I?m honoured to have done so, whatsmore to be heading to the Gielgud for a bit more. Considering bidding on the revolve as that would make one hell of a dining table. ?? pic.twitter.com/WYqkMGCSOG — Rob Houchen (@robhouchen) July 13, 2019

Nearly 7 years apart. Same expression, different jacket. Feel so lucky to have been a part of this wonderful show and feel even prouder to be closing the original production today @lesmisofficial pic.twitter.com/GxyBwy0ZuU — Samuel Edwards (@Sam_Edwards1) July 13, 2019

My 1st professional acting job was as Cosette in @lesmisofficial I will be eternally grateful to this beautiful show, its creators & all who worked at the Queens theatre for every single day I spent there. Enjoy that final spin on the revolve & best of luck to the new company! ?? pic.twitter.com/YlUEt2wl3Y — Lucie Jones (@luciejones1) July 13, 2019

I think @lesmisofficial made many people?s dreams come true.

To have been a small part of this show will stay with me forever.

Wishing the current cast a beautiful day.



I shall miss that little face on Shaftesbury Avenue ...#LesMiserables pic.twitter.com/wFYEuFaqmo — s a b r i n a a l o u e c h e (@sabrinaaloueche) July 13, 2019

To the show that changed my life and brought the most unforgettable memories, Thank You @lesmisofficial. You?ll be very missed. pic.twitter.com/REO459uE32 — Paul Wilkins (@Paul_WilkinsUK) July 13, 2019

To @DChisnall & all @lesmisofficial. You?re all part of history today as the final company of the original. Have an incredible day and much love to you all x — Killian Donnelly (@killiandonnelly) July 13, 2019

Proud to have been a small part of it, thanks for everything @lesmisofficial pic.twitter.com/1MxwdAM2vR — Simon Bailey (@SimonBailey1210) July 13, 2019

The brilliant original closes today. To those who been a part of it we will always have the memories!



(If it were me I?d keep the revolve but burn the ballroom dresses.. LOOK AT US @RachaelLMiller5 @bullemily)



Bye @lesmisofficial original. It was an honour ?? #castof2006to08 pic.twitter.com/iyRXbbdqH3 — Alice Fearn (@alice_fearn) July 13, 2019

Feels a bit odd to be saying farewell to the Original production of @lesmisofficial. First west end show I saw at 13. Got to play on the barricade 12 years later. Made life long friends. — Jon Robyns (@JRobyns) July 13, 2019

One Day More of the original production of @lesmisofficial. Hard to believe! It?s unbelievable how much I owe this show and @CamMackLtd. I hear the songs almost every single day & I still love them. Special mention to @JOrangeCasting who believed in me. #feuilly #marius #enjolras pic.twitter.com/I8VcNSttcR — Scott Garnham (@ScottGarnham) July 13, 2019

Wow the final day of the original Les Miserables production in London and it?s sent me down a road of nostalgia this morning. There will never be a job as special to me as that one. I started when I was 18 and grew? https://t.co/6FJMJT1bT7 — Samantha Barks (@SamanthaBarks) July 13, 2019

The original production of Les Miserables is closing tonight at the Queens. To everyone involved, have yourselves fabulous final performances!



I shall always remember my time at the Palace with fondness. Thanks to... https://t.co/uMnlS6NbY2 — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) July 13, 2019

Love and best wishes to the last original design and direction production of Les Miserables left in the world. The curtain comes down tomorrow night for the final time. Extremely proud to be a small part of the 34 year run. #toloveanotherpersonistoseethefaceofgod #tomorrowcomes — Jeremy Secomb (@JeremySecomb) July 12, 2019

Today we say farewell to the original iconic production of Les Miserables. A show very close to my heart. ?The future has several names. For the weak, it is impossible; for the fainthearted, it is unknown; but for the valiant, it is ideal. ? Victor Hugo? pic.twitter.com/Lv5C5raXWK — John Owen-Jones (@johnowenjones) July 13, 2019

Tonight is the closing of the original #LesMiz in London, running since 1985. (They?re opening a new version sans turntable in a few months). Here is the original Eponine (an icon!, @francesruffelle, giving us scoop on how her signature pose was created. https://t.co/vs1rECpDFb — Seth Rudetsky (@SethRudetsky) July 13, 2019

From our revolve to your revolve we want to wish @lesmisofficial a great last day at the Queen's Theatre. Teach them how to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/B5MHBUKe5u — Hamilton West End (@HamiltonWestEnd) July 13, 2019