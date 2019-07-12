Wake Up With BWW 7/12: SLAVE PLAY to Open at the Golden, Kara Lindsay Returns to BEAUTIFUL, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

It was officially announced that Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play will be opening in Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) this fall. The strictly limited 17-week engagement will begin preview performances Tuesday, September 10, ahead of an official opening night of Sunday, October 6.

We've got your first look at Chilina Kennedy and Sasson Gabay in The Band's Visit, the Melbourne company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and yesterday's kick off concert for Broadway in Bryant Park!

1) Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Chilina Kennedy And Sasson Gabay in THE BAND'S VISIT

The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island! BroadwayWorld has a first look at the show's leads Chilina Kennedy and Sasson Gabay in action!. (more...)

2) A Sequel to Disney's ENCHANTED May Be Coming Soon

Disney's musical film Enchanted first premiered 12 years ago, and ever since, fans have been anticipating a sequel. The rumored sequel, titled Disenchanted, had allegedly been in the works without any official announcement. Now, it seems this long-awaited film may come to fruition soon, according to ComicBook.com.. (more...)

3) MRS. MAISEL Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino to Pen Script for GYPSY Remake

The Emmy Award-winning creator of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Gilmore Girls, Amy Sherman-Palladino has announced that she is writing the script for the GYPSY remake. She revealed the news on ALL OF IT with Alison Stewart, a WNYC radio show.. (more...)

4) Ethan Slater, Gizel Jimenez, Lena Hall, and More Will Lead REEFER MADNESS Workshop

A workshop production of Reefer Madness The Musical will be held on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12, 2019.. (more...)

5) BWW TV: Watch BE MORE CHILL, BAT OUT OF HELL, KING KONG & STOMP Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park!

Broadway in Bryant Park will return this summer for its 20th year! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series will bring the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, starting this Thursday, July 11 to Thursday, August 15. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday, beginning July 11 through August 15, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Kara Lindsay returns to Beautiful tonight!

Kara Lindsay will be coming back to the Sondheim as 'Cynthia Weil' in Beautiful beginning Tuesday, July 12th. Jessica Keenan Wynn took her final bow on Sunday, July 8th.

Broadway News: Jeremy O. Harris' SLAVE PLAY Will Open at the Golden Theatre This Fall

BroadwayWorld first reported last month that SLAVE PLAY will come to Broadway this fall. Producers Greg Nobile and Jana Shea of Seaview Productions, Troy Carter, Level Forward, and Nine Stories, founded by Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker, have now officially announced that the acclaimed new play by Jeremy O. Harris, directed by Robert O'Hara, will be coming to Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) this fall. The strictly limited 17-week engagement will begin preview performances Tuesday, September 10, ahead of an official opening night of Sunday, October 6.

What we're geeking out over: Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker Will Lead UK Concert Premiere of DOCTOR ZHIVAGO

Doctor Zhivago will make its UK concert premiere this September. The concert will star Ramin Karimloo (Yurii Andreyevich Zhivago) and Celinde Schoenmaker (Lara Guishar), with further casting to be announced, and will take place at Cadogan Hall, on 1 September, 2pm and 6.30pm.

Based on the Nobel Prize-winning novel by Boris Pasternak, prepare to be taken on an epic journey of heart-breaking romance, following the search for love during the final days of Czarist Russia. Raised as an aristocrat, Yurii Andreyevich Zhivago is a political idealist, physician, and poet whose life is tossed by the tides of history as he is torn between a life with his close childhood friend and wife, and the passionate and mysterious Lara Guishar. Zhivago, however, is not alone in his yearnings for Lara, and must compete with both revolutionaries and aristocracy alike to win the heart of the woman he cannot live without.

What we're watching: Get A First Look At HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in Melbourne

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Australian production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most successful play in theatre history, collecting 24 major theatre awards in the U.K and 25 in the U.S. The play is nominated in eight categories at this year's Helpmann Awards including Best Production of a Play, along with Best Female Actor in a Play (Paula Arundell), Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play (William McKenna), Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Scenic Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design. Melbourne is only the third city worldwide to welcome Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - the first in the southern hemisphere and the only city in the region that will host the record-breaking theatrical event.

