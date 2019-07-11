VIDEO: Get A First Look At HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in Melbourne

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Australian production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child! Check out the production video below!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most successful play in theatre history, collecting 24 major theatre awards in the U.K and 25 in the U.S. The play is nominated in eight categories at this year's Helpmann Awards including Best Production of a Play, along with Best Female Actor in a Play (Paula Arundell), Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play (William McKenna), Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Scenic Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design. Melbourne is only the third city worldwide to welcome Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - the first in the southern hemisphere and the only city in the region that will host the record-breaking theatrical event.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. It is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Both parts of the play are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings.





