A Sequel to Disney's ENCHANTED May Be Coming Soon

Disney's musical film Enchanted first premiered 12 years ago, and ever since, fans have been anticipating a sequel. The rumored sequel, titled Disenchanted, had allegedly been in the works without any official announcement.

Now, it seems this long-awaited film may come to fruition soon, according to ComicBook.com.

Skyler Shuler, Editor-in-Chief of TheDisInsider.com, dropped a hint on Twitter recently about the film.

"The long in development Enchanted sequel may finally be moving forward," Shuler wrote. "We should get an update soon!"

The long in development Enchanted sequel may finally be moving forward. We should get an update soon! pic.twitter.com/iNcoA5IGD5 - Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) July 8, 2019

While not official, Shuler's track record with predicting and reporting on Disney projects makes this tweet worth listening to.

Alan Menken, who wrote the music for the first film, recently chatted with Den of Geek, where he confirmed that the sequel is in the works.

"Yes, we're doing Enchanted 2," Menken said. "We've had meetings. Five films I have right now that are waiting for a greenlight. They're all standing at the light right now, and at some point they're going to go 'greenlight!'"

Read more on ComicBook.com.

The original Enchanted film was written by Bill Kelly and directed by Kevin Lima. The film stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel, Rachel Covey, and Susan Sarandon. The plot focuses on Giselle, an archetypal Disney Princess, who is forced from her traditional animated world of Andalasia into the live-action world of New York City.





