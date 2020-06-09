Wake Up With BWW 6/9: BC/EFA Donates $125,000 to Anti-Racism Groups, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

BroadwayWorld previously reported on a petition that has been created to make the Apollo Theater a Broadway house. As of today, 13,051 have signed the petition.

1) VIDEO: Watch Alex Newell Sing for Hope with a HAIRSPRAY Anthem

by Stage Tube

Just yesterday, Broadway veteran Alex Newell raised his voice in Support of AIDS Walk New York, which was postponed in response to the events of last week. Watch as Alex sings 'I Know Where I've Been' as a message of 'hope for a better Sunday soon.'. (more...)

2) The Muny Postpones 2020 Season Lineup Until 2021

For the first time in 102 years, The Muny stage will remain empty this summer.. (more...)

3) Juilliard Announced as Number 1 on Hollywood Reporter's 2020 List of Best College Drama Programs

The Hollywood Reporter has released their 2020 list of The Best 25 College Drama Programs Around the World.. (more...)

4) Petition to Make the Apollo Theater a Broadway House Surpasses 13,000 Signatures

BroadwayWorld previously reported on a petition that has been created to make the Apollo Theater a Broadway house. As of today, 13,051 have signed the petition. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Tchaikovsky's Iolanta and Bartók's Bluebeard's Castle, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- BC/EFA hosts Trivia Tuesday tonight at 5pm! Three rounds of musical theatre trivia beamed directly into your place of shelter. These are fan-friendly questions: not too hard, and perfect for both Broadway show queens and stans alike. Watch on Facebook here!

- Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's Broadway Jackbox series returns tonight at 6pm with special guests! Watch on Twitch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

Update: BC/EFA Will Donate $125,000 to Anti-Racism Groups

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has announced that it is donating $125,000 total to anti-racism organizations, distributed across the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, the Bail Project, Color of Change, and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Broadway Cares is making a $50,000 commitment to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, a launch donation for this week's " Broadway for Black Lives Matter Again " forum (bwayforblm.com) and the follow-up steps outlined by #BwayforBLM. The grant will support the coalition's ongoing efforts to help Broadway heal, listen and become an anti-racist and equitable community.

BWW Exclusive: Behind the Rainbow Flag: Playwright Azure D. Osborne-Lee on Being A 'Fat Black Nonbinary Trans Queer Person' in the Theatre Community

BroadwayWorld is celebrating Pride Month with Behind the Rainbow Flag. This series will feature theatre artists, who are members of the LGTBQ+ community sharing their stories, advice, or other pieces related to their identity.

Read a piece from playwright Azure D. Osborne-Lee, who describes their experiences being "a fat Black nonbinary trans queer person" in the theatre community, discrimination they have faced, and advice they have for others like them.

What we're watching: Rosie O'Donnell, Rob McClure and Danny Burstein Stop by TAMRON HALL

On Monday, June 8th, "Tamron Hall" celebrated Pride Month with a special new episode featuring the syndicated show's first-ever virtual audience filled with viewers from across the country.

Through the course of the hour, Tamron spoke with members of the entertainment and sports communities who have made it their mission to end discrimination and elevate the conversation about LGBTQ+ rights.

Social Butterfly: Actress Darlene Hope Chats With Her Friend Tara Quellhorst About Race in America

NYC-based African American actress Darlene Hope recently chatted with her friend Tara Quellhorst, a Caucasian actress from Florida, about the issues of race in America.

The pair discussed everything from the social justice uprising, Darlene's experiences as a Black woman, what to do to help if you can't/don't feel comfortable protesting, and more.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Benj Pasek, who turns 35 today!

Pasek & Paul's musical Dogfight had its world premiere at Second Stage Theatre, where it won the Lortel Award for Best New Musical. Theater credits include A Christmas Story, The Musical on Broadway, which received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for Outstanding New Broadway Musical; James and the Giant Peach; Edges. TV credits include "Smash," "Sesame Street," "Johnny and the Sprites."

Pasek and Paul created the song "Unlimited" for Old Navy's 2014 back-to-school campaign, which earned them a Daytime Emmy Award nomination. Upcoming film projects include La La Land (Lionsgate); The Greatest Showman (FOX); Trolls (Dreamworks Animation); Medusa (Sony Pictures Animation); Tom and Jerry Return to Oz (Warner Bros Animation). Honors: Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre (American Academy of Arts and Letters), ASCAP Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award, Jonathan Larson Award.

Both are B.F.A. Musical Theatre graduates of the University of Michigan and members of the Dramatists Guild of America, Inc.

