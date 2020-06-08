Juilliard Announced as Number 1 on Hollywood Reporter's 2020 List of Best College Drama Programs
The Hollywood Reporter has released their 2020 list of "The Best 25 College Drama Programs Around the World".
Read the full article HERE.
Check out the list below:
1. JUILLIARD
New York
2. Yale
New Haven, Connecticut
3. NYU Tisch School of the Arts
New York
4. UC San Diego
San Diego
5. LAMDA
London
6. University of North Carolina School of the Arts
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
7. Carnegie Mellon
Pittsburgh
8. University of Tennessee
Knoxville, Tennessee
9. UCLA
Los Angeles
10. Brown University
Providence, Rhode Island
11. The Old Globe and University of San Diego
San Diego
12. Royal Academy of Dramatic Art
London
13. Guildhall School of Music & Drama
London
14. American Conservatory Theater
San Francisco
15. USC School of Dramatic Arts
Los Angeles
16. Cal Arts
Valencia, California
17. Columbia University
New York
18. Case Western Reserve University
Cleveland
19. Bristol Old Vic Theatre School
Bristol, England
20. University of Washington
Seattle
21. Northwestern University
Chicago
22. Florida State University
Sarasota, Florida
23. Southern Methodist University
Dallas
24. University of Missouri
Kansas City, Missouri
25. Savannah College of Art and Design
Savannah, Georgia
To read the full article, click HERE.
