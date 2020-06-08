Juilliard Announced as Number 1 on Hollywood Reporter's 2020 List of Best College Drama Programs

Article Pixel Jun. 8, 2020  
The Hollywood Reporter has released their 2020 list of "The Best 25 College Drama Programs Around the World".

Read the full article HERE.

Check out the list below:

1. JUILLIARD

New York

2. Yale

New Haven, Connecticut

3. NYU Tisch School of the Arts

New York

4. UC San Diego

San Diego

5. LAMDA

London

6. University of North Carolina School of the Arts

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

7. Carnegie Mellon

Pittsburgh

8. University of Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee

9. UCLA

Los Angeles

10. Brown University

Providence, Rhode Island

11. The Old Globe and University of San Diego

San Diego

12. Royal Academy of Dramatic Art

London

13. Guildhall School of Music & Drama

London

14. American Conservatory Theater

San Francisco

15. USC School of Dramatic Arts

Los Angeles

16. Cal Arts

Valencia, California

17. Columbia University

New York

18. Case Western Reserve University

Cleveland

19. Bristol Old Vic Theatre School

Bristol, England

20. University of Washington

Seattle

21. Northwestern University

Chicago

22. Florida State University

Sarasota, Florida

23. Southern Methodist University

Dallas

24. University of Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri

25. Savannah College of Art and Design

Savannah, Georgia

To read the full article, click HERE.


