VIDEO: Rosie O'Donnell, Rob McClure and Danny Burstein Stop by TAMRON HALL
On Monday, June 8th, "Tamron Hall" celebrated Pride Month with a special new episode featuring the syndicated show's first-ever virtual audience filled with viewers from across the country.
Through the course of the hour, Tamron spoke with members of the entertainment and sports communities who have made it their mission to end discrimination and elevate the conversation about LGBTQ+ rights.
Included longtime LGBTQ+ advocate comedian Rosie O'Donnell who recently raised money for the Actors Fund via live events, Broadway's six-time Tony-nominated actor Danny Burstein of Moulin Rouge! who opened up about surviving coronavirus and Tony-nominee Rob McClure who, after landing the titular role in the musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire, only had a chance to perform three times before being shut-down due to the global pandemic.
Check out their segments here:
For times and channels go to www.TamronHallShow.com.
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Randy Rainbow is at it again with another hilarious song parody. This time, he parodied 'The Jitterbug' from The Wizard of Oz. The new video, called '... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Updates that Nick Cordero Has Started Stem Cell Treatment
Amanda Kloots reached out on Instagram yesterday asking for help regarding the health of her husband, Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Model Plastic Martyr Speaks Out About Transphobic Comments From Lea Michele
Model Plastic Martyr, who is transgender, says Glee star Lea Michele made transphobic comments toward her at the 2010 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, acco... (read more)
Petition to Make the Apollo Theater a Broadway House Surpasses 5,000 Signatures
A petition has been created to make the Apollo Theater a Broadway house.... (read more)
UPDATE: Binder Casting Joins Troika Entertainment in Clarifying New TOOTSIE Tour Casting Breakdown
Troika has issued a statement to clarify a casting notice which called for submissions from only people of color for the upcoming national tour of TOO... (read more)
Lincoln Center's CAROUSEL Stream Starring Kelli O'Hara, Jessie Mueller and More Has Been Postponed
Lincoln Center has announced via their website that their presentation of Carousel starring Kelli O'Hara, Jessie Mueller and more has been postponed. ... (read more)