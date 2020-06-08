VIDEO: Rosie O'Donnell, Rob McClure and Danny Burstein Stop by TAMRON HALL

On Monday, June 8th, "Tamron Hall" celebrated Pride Month with a special new episode featuring the syndicated show's first-ever virtual audience filled with viewers from across the country.

Through the course of the hour, Tamron spoke with members of the entertainment and sports communities who have made it their mission to end discrimination and elevate the conversation about LGBTQ+ rights.

Included longtime LGBTQ+ advocate comedian Rosie O'Donnell who recently raised money for the Actors Fund via live events, Broadway's six-time Tony-nominated actor Danny Burstein of Moulin Rouge! who opened up about surviving coronavirus and Tony-nominee Rob McClure who, after landing the titular role in the musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire, only had a chance to perform three times before being shut-down due to the global pandemic.

Check out their segments here:



