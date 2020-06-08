Petition to Make the Apollo Theater a Broadway House Surpasses 13,000 Signatures

BroadwayWorld previously reported on a petition that has been created to make the Apollo Theater a Broadway house.

As of today, 13,051 have signed the petition.

Per the petition, there are currently 41 Broadway theatres, none of which have Black owners. The Apollo Theater is owned by the State of New York, but is run by the Apollo Theatre Foundation, which is a Black-run non-profit organization, led by President & CEO Jonelle Procope.

The historic theater meets all of the requirements of a Broadway house, including having 500 seats or more, being located in Manhattan, and employing members of the Actors' Equity Association. The petition is aiming to help the Apollo gain entrance to the Broadway League as a board member, direct board participation at American Theatre Wing, direct exposure and opportunity for Spring Road conference participation, and a vote for who is nominating the shows.

The venue has not commented on the petition.

To learn more or to sign the petition, click here.

