Wake Up With BWW 6/3: ALMOST FAMOUS Broadway Transfer, Jenn Colella Returns to COME FROM AWAY, and More!

Jenn Colella in Come From Away

Today's top stories include the Broadway transfer of Almost Famous, which will open this fall starring Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, and more!

Plus, Jenn Colella will return to Come From Away this summer for a limited engagement, and more!

ALMOST FAMOUS Musical is Headed to Broadway This Fall, Starring Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, and More!

by Team BWW

Producers Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel Group announced today that Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award® and Grammy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, will open on Broadway this fall.. (more...)

Tony- Nominee Jenn Colella To Return To COME FROM AWAY This Summer

by A.A. Cristi

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical COME FROM AWAY will welcome original Broadway cast member Jenn Colella back to "The Rock" as 'Beverley/Annette & others,' a performance that earned her a 2017 Tony Award nomination and Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Craig Noel, Helen Hayes and Dora Awards, for a strictly limited engagement.. (more...)

Review Roundup: Pre-Broadway Run of THE KARATE KID Opens in St. Louis

by Review Roundups

The Karate Kid - The Musical is having its pre-Broadway, world premier engagement with STAGES St. Louis at the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, and celebrated its official opening night yestrday. Let's see what the critics have to say! . (more...)

BroadwayCon Unveils Lineup Featuring BEETLEJUICE, SIX, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More!

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayCon, the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway, today announced the programming lineup, featuring performances and appearances from some of Broadway's biggest shows and influential names in theater. . (more...)

ON YOUR FEET! to Launch New National Tour in November 2022

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A brand new production of ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN will launch a coast-to-coast US tour beginning in November 2022. This inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-has already won the hearts of audiences and critics alike.. (more...)

Queens of SIX, Lesli Margherita, Maulik Pancholy & More Announced as Special Guests for BROADWAY BARES: xx

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Wrap up New York City Pride week with royalty from Broadway and 150 of the city's sultriest dancers at the 30th anniversary celebration of Broadway Bares, set for Sunday, June 26, 2022.. (more...)

Uma Thurman Joins Matthew Lopéz's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Film

by Michael Major

Uma Thurman has joined Prime Video's romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue. Marking his feature directorial debut, Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance) will direct the film and adapt the script. Thurman will play U.S. President Ellen Claremont in the new film, which will premiere on Prime Video.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch As MOULIN ROUGE! on Tour Loads In at The Orpheum in Minneapolis

by Stage Tube

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now on tour across the country! In an all new video, watch as the production loads in at The Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis. . (more...)

