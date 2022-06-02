Uma Thurman Joins Matthew Lopéz's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Film

Uma Thurman has joined Prime Video's romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue. Marking his feature directorial debut, Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance) will direct the film and adapt the script from Casey McQuiston's original novel.

Deadline reports that Thurman will play U.S. President Ellen Claremont in the new film, which will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Production begins this month in the U.K..

The film will also star Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld), Stephen Fry (The Dropout), Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life), Taylor Zakhar Perez (The Kissing Booth 2 & 3, Minx), Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella, The Craft: Legacy), Rachel Hilson (Winning Time), Ellie Bamber (The Serpent), Aneesh Sheth (A Kid Like Jake), Polo Morin (Who Killed Sara?), Ahmed Elhaj (Dangerous Liaisons), and Akshay Khanna (Polite Society).

The film follows the Mexican-American character Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) who, upon his mother's election as President, is promptly cast as the American equivalent of a young royal. Handsome, charismatic, brillianta??his image is pure millennial-marketing gold for the White House. There's only one problem: Alex has a long- running feud with his royal counterpart across the pond, Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). And when the tabloids get hold of a photo involving an altercation between the two, U.S./British relations take a turn for the worse.

Heads of family, state, and other handlers devise a plan for damage control: staging a truce between the two rivals. What at first begins as a fake, Instragramable friendship grows into something more meaningful than either Alex or Henry could have imagined. Soon Alex finds himself hurtling into a secret romance with a surprisingly unstuffy Henry that could complicate his mother's re-election campaign and upend two nations, and begs the question: Can love save the world after all?

Uma Thurman made her Broadway debut in The Parisian Woman. She is best known for her portrayal of Mia Wallace in Quentin Tarantino's critically lauded Pulp Fiction, and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the cult classic. Thurman also garnered Golden Globe Award nominations for her role of "The Bride" in the Kill Bill film franchise.

Thurman earned a Golden Globe Award for Hysterical Blindness, in which she starred and produced, and her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Dramatic Series on NBC's series "Smash." She was previously seen on stage in New York in The Misanthrope at Classic Stage Company in 1999.

Her TV and film accolades include Bravo's "Imposters," NBC's miniseries "The Slap," Lars Von Trier's Nymphomaniac: Vol. 1, The Adventures Of Baron Munchausen, Dangerous Liaisons, Henry & June, Beautiful Girls, Batman & Robin, Les Miserables, Sweet and Lowdown, Prime with Meryl Streep, Be Cool and The Producers. Thurman recently completed production on various films including Lars Von Trier's The House That Jack Built, The Brits Are Coming and Down a Dark Hall.

In addition to being an instant New York Times and USA Today best seller, McQuiston's book was a Goodreads Choice Award Winner for "Best Debut" and "Best Romance of 2019." It was also named "Best Book of the Year," by Vogue, NPR, Vanity Fair, and more.

Berlanti/Schechter Films' Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film, with Michael McGrath executive producing. Matthew López and Casey McQuiston will also executive produce. Ted Malawer previously penned a draft of the script.