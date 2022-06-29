Wake Up With BWW 6/29: First Look at HOCUS POCUS 2, Update on WICKED Movie, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include a first look at the upcoming film, Hocus Pocus 2, which is officially coming to Disney+ in September!

Plus, Into the Woods has announced a digital lottery, Jimmy Awards winners announced, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Stephen Schwartz Discusses Changes to WICKED For Upcoming Film

by Michael Major

Stephen Schwartz has shared his thoughts on the decision to release the Wicked film in two parts. Schwartz seemingly confirmed that the first Wicked film will end after 'Defying Gravity,' the stage musical's act one finale. Schwartz assured fans that any changes made to Wicked will be done so to add something new to the story.. (more...)

Photos/Video: First Look at HOCUS POCUS 2, Premiering on Disney+ in September

by Stephi Wild

An all new trailer and photos have been released for for the highly anticipated Disney+ Original movie "Hocus Pocus 2," which will reunite Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy! Learn more about the film here!. (more...)

Nicholas Barrón and Kendall Becerra Win Top Prizes at the 2022 Jimmy Awards

by Stephi Wild

The 2022 Jimmy® Award for Best Performance by an Actor was presented to Nicholas Barrón representing Las Casas Foundation's Joci Awards. The 2022 Jimmy® Award for Best Performance by an Actress was presented to Kendall Becerra representing The Broadway San Diego Awards.. (more...)

INTO THE WOODS Announces Digital Lottery

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical, Into the Woods, will provide a digital lottery for every performance in partnership with Lucky Seat for $50 per ticket.. (more...)

Ryan McCartan Will Return to FROZEN on Tour Next Month

by Stephi Wild

Ryan McCartan will return to the role of "Hans" on the Frozen North American tour from July 12 - September 4, 2022, replacing Austin Colby, who will play his final performance on July 10, 2022. McCartan has previously played "Hans" in the Broadway and touring productions of Frozen.. (more...)

Jim Parsons to Star in A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE at Classic Stage Company This Fall

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Classic Stage Company announced that Jim Parsons will lead the cast of their fall production of A Man of No Importance, portraying Alfie Byrne. See the full schedule for the production and how to get tickets. . (more...)

VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein Talks FUNNY GIRL Audiences & Her Engagement on LATE NIGHT

by Michael Major

Beanie Feldstein sat down with Seth Meyers to discuss the importance of telling Fanny Brice's story, how she relates to the character, and how many times her mother has come to see the show, revealing that they can see audiences from the stage. She also told the story of her recent engagement to Bonnie Chance Roberts. Watch the video!. (more...)

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cancels Upcoming Performances Due to Company Members Testing Positive for Covid

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Due to multiple company members testing positive for COVID, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is canceling performances through Sunday, July 3.. (more...)

VIDEO: A STRANGE LOOP Performs 'Intermission Song' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

by Stephi Wild

The cast of A Strange Loop appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to perform 'Intermission Song' - check out the video here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!