Wake Up With BWW 6/22: Masks to Become Optional on Broadway, COMPANY Sets Closing, and More

Today's top stories include an updated mask mandate for Broadway. As of July 1, masks will be optional for those attending Broadway shows, as per the Broadway League.

Company has set a closing date of July 31. The show will embark on tour in 2023-24.

Plus, Weezer will have a residency on Broadway in September! The set of performances will be in celebration of the band's new SZNZ project, a collection of four EPs matching each season.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

COMPANY Sets Summer Closing on Broadway; Show to Tour in 2023-24

by Team BWW

The thrilling revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's Company, which is the most honored musical of the Broadway season receiving every major award for Best Musical Revival including the 2022 Tony Award, will play its final performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Sunday, July 31 at 2 PM. A North American tour of Company is planned for the 2023-2024 season.. (more...)

COME FROM AWAY's Caesar Samayoa Marries Christopher Freer

by Stephi Wild

COME FROM AWAY original cast member Caesar Samayoa (Kevin J./Ali & others) married talent agent Christopher Freer (Partner of CGF Talent) on Saturday, June 18 at Belmond, La Samanna, St Martin.. (more...)

WEEZER Will Have a Broadway Residency This September

by Stephi Wild

In celebration of Weezer's innovative new SZNZ project, a collection of four EPs matching each season, the band will have short residency on Broadway this fall. The run, which will happen September 13 through September 18, will be unlike any shows Weezer have played before. . (more...)

Broadway Theatres Will Be 'Mask Optional' Starting July 1

by Team BWW

The Broadway League announced today that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will adopt a "mask optional" policy for the month of July. Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theatres.. (more...)

WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL Starring Jeremy Jordan, Harriet Harris, André De Shields & More Postponed

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Producers of the new comedy WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL, written by Matthew Lombardo and directed by Noah Himmelstein, have announced they will be pursuing an opportunity to further develop the play this summer in New York City. The production scheduled for The Bushnell's Belding Theatre July 26th - August 7th will be rescheduled at a later date.. (more...)

Nathan Lane, André De Shields & More Join Rachel Zegler-Led SPELLBOUND Animated Musical

by Michael Major

Nathan Lane, André De Shields, Jordan Fisher, Jenifer Lewis, John Lithgow, Nicole Kidman, and Javier Bardem have joined the voice cast of the Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation's new animated musical feature, "Spellbound." Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story," "Snow White") will provide the voice for the leading role of "Princess Ellian.'. (more...)

20 Theater Books for Your Summer 2022 Reading (and Listening) List

by Team BWW

Summer is here at last and there is no better time to have fun in the sun with a new read! You're in luck, because this year, Broadway's best have put pen to paper to turn out theatre page-turners of every kind.. (more...)

VIDEO: First Look at Clay Aiken, Paige Davis, Donna McKechnie, & More in THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Pittsburgh CLO

by Stage Tube

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Pittsburgh CLO's production of The Drowsy Chaperone starring Clay Aiken (Man in Chair), who returns to Pittsburgh CLO after hosting the 75th Anniversary Broadway Musical Celebration at Heinz Field.. (more...)

Former PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Castmates Samantha Barks and Alex Michael Stoll Get Married

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Former Pretty Woman: The Musical castmates, Samantha Barks and Alex Stoll, have announced that they are married!. (more...)

