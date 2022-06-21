VIDEO: First Look at Clay Aiken, Paige Davis, Donna McKechnie, & More in THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Pittsburgh CLO

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Pittsburgh CLO's production of The Drowsy Chaperone starring Clay Aiken (Man in Chair), who returns to Pittsburgh CLO after hosting the 75th Anniversary Broadway Musical Celebration at Heinz Field. Audiences may also recognize him as Teen Angel in the 2019 production of Grease.

Clay also starred on Broadway, alongside Ruben Studdard, in Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show at the Imperial Theater. The New York Times called the production 'A Christmas Miracle.' This came ten years after Clay's critically lauded Broadway debut in Monty Python's Spamalot.

On the heels of Idol, he became the first artist in history to have his first single debut at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. His subsequent album, Measure Of A Man, also debuted at #1 with the highest first week sales by a debut artist.

His 2004 holiday release, Merry Christmas With Love, set a record for the fastest selling holiday album of the SoundScan era and remains tied for the highest charting debut of a holiday album in Billboard history. He served 9 years as a UNICEF Ambassador and in 2003, he co-founded, with Diane Bubel, what is now the National Inclusion Project to advocate and increase opportunities for children with disabilities to be included in extracurricular activities (such as summer camps and after-school programs) with their non-disabled peers.

Additional TV appearances include: 30 Rock, The Office, Scrubs, Days Of Our Lives, and Law & Order: SVU. Additional 2nd place finishes include: The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012 and the NC 2nd District US House race in 2014.

Paige Davis (The Drowsy Chaperone) is best known as the effervescent host of the groundbreaking, Emmy-nominated design-reality show, Trading Spaces. Audiences may recognize Paige from her starring role in Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating, and Marriage at the CLO Cabaret, or as Maria in The Sound of Music. Paige kept up her hosting duties co-hosting Home and Family for the Hallmark Channel and was the host of OWN's Home Made Simple, for which she was nominated for a 2013 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Host in a Lifestyle/Travel Program.

Paige gave a triumphant return to her role as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway, and prior to shooting the reboot of Trading Spaces was seen in An Act of God, making Paige the first woman to play the role of God following in the footsteps of Jim Parsons and Sean Hayes. She also starred in the premiere of Mark St. Germain's Dancing Lessons, received rave reviews for her performance in MAME at North Shore Music Theater, and was seen as Gloria in the Tony Award-winning Boeing! Boeing! on Broadway. Paige also played Babette in the first national tour of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, where she met her husband Patrick Page. She has appeared opposite Patrick in I Do! I Do! at The Old Globe. Additional credits include Val in A Chorus Line at the Austin Musical Theatre, April in Company at the Missouri Repertory Theatre, Irene Molloy in Hello, Dolly!, Katherine in Pippin, and others.

Donna McKechnie (Mrs. Tottendale) received the Tony Award for her performance in A Chorus Line. Other Broadway shows include How To Succeed...,The Education of Hyman Kaplan, Sondheim-A Musical Tribute (which she also choreographed), On The Town, Promises, Promises, Company, and State Fair, for which she received the Fred Astaire Award. She has starred in numerous productions in London's West End as well as Paris and Tokyo. Donna has also guest starred extensively with Symphony Orchestras throughout the country, as well as on television and in film. Ms. McKechnie's memoir, TIMESTEPS-My Musical Comedy Life, was published by Simon and Schuster. For more information: donnamckechnie.com

Major Attaway (Feldzieg) is a Broadway, TV/Film, Voice Actor and Twitch Streamer from Fort Worth, TX, residing in Brooklyn, NY. Credits: Broadway: The Genie in Disney's Aladdin, Diet/Off-Broadway: Fatty Arbuckle in Mack and Mabel New York City Center, TV/Film: Orange is the New Black, Carter High, Voice Actor: OnePiece, Pokemon: The Secrets of the Jungle, Borderlands 3, Dragonball: Xenoverse. Twitch Affiliate: IPlayedMajor, Concert: The Genies Jukebox. Majorattaway.com

Individual tickets start at $29. Flexible season ticket packages are available online or by calling our Season Ticket Hotline at 412-281-2822. Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of great benefits including exchange privileges, reserved parking, behind-the-scenes email updates, and much more. Groups of 10 or more enjoy exclusive discounts and specialty packages. Contact groups@pittsburghCLO.org for more information.

Pittsburgh CLO gratefully acknowledges the generosity of PNC for its sponsorship of the PNC Spotlight Series, the Charity Randall Foundation for its sponsorship of The Charity Randall Marquee Series, and our Season Sponsors: The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and WTAE-TV.