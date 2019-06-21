Wake Up With BWW 6/21: THE MINUTES and SLAVE PLAY Will Come to Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Yesterday was a big day for Broadway news!

First, it was announced that Tracy Lett's The Minutes will come to Broadway in February 2020! The play reunites Letts with director Anna D. Shapiro, features a cast of eleven actors, and will be produced by Jeffrey Richards and Steve Traxler.

BroadwayWorld also learned yesterday that Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play will come to Broadway this fall! The production, directed by Robert O'Hara, will begin previews on Sept. 10, 2019 and run through Jan. 20, 2020.

Ian McKellen is coming to Broadway! McKellen will bring his solo show Ian McKellen On Stage to the Hudson Theatre for one night only this November!

In sadder news, Be More Chill has announced that it will play its final Broadway performance on August 11, 2019. The show will have played 30 previews and 177 performances.

Casting was announced for Public Works' Hercules! The cast will be led by Jelani Alladin in the title role. The cast also includes Roger Bart (Hades), Jeff Hiller (Panic), James Monroe Iglehart (Phil), Ramona Keller (Thalia), Tamika Lawrence(Calliope), Krysta Rodriguez (Meg), and Rema Webb (Terpsichore).

Read more about these and other top stories below! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: James Corden Performs LES MISERABLES in Paris in All New CROSSWALK THE MUSICAL

by Stage Tube

James Corden took his theater company across The English Channel to Paris for a very special edition of Crosswalk the Musical.. (more...)

2) TITANIC THE MUSICAL Announces Casting and New Dates For International Tour

Following the first ever UK & Ireland tour of Titanic The Musical in 2018, casting has been revealed as the production prepares for its 2019 worldwide tour. After opening at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking on 11 July 2019, the production led by returning director Thom Southerland will tour across the world until 15 December 2019.. (more...)

3) MTI Acquires Licensing Rights to MEAN GIRLS

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has acquired the worldwide licensing rights to the hit Broadway musical comedy Mean Girls!. (more...)

4) Breaking: Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, Roger Bart & More Will Star in Public Works' HERCULES!

The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham) announced casting for the Public Works' musical adaptation of HERCULES with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, book by Kristoffer Diaz, and directed by Lear deBessonet, running for seven nights for free, August 31­September 8 at The Delacorte Theater. Based on the Disney film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi and directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, HERCULES will feature over 200 New Yorkers from all five boroughs and features choreography by Chase Brock, as well as additional new songs by Menken and Zippel for this Public Works production in addition to six songs from the film's beloved Academy Award-nominated score.. (more...)

5) IAN MCKELLEN ON STAGE Will Play One Night Only at Broadway's Hudson Theatre

Ian McKellen and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions (ATG) are excited to announce that Ian McKellen On Stage: With Tolkien, Shakespeare, Others ...And You! will play on Broadway at the historic Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) on Tuesday, November 5th. Directed by Sean Mathias, Ian McKellen On Stage... will benefit the nonprofit theater organization Only Make Believe. One night only!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Telly Leung

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: Go Behind the Music of COME FROM AWAY with Ben Power!

Eight times a week on Broadway and across the world, audiences are welcomed to the rock with the singular sound of Gander, Newfoundland. The worldwide hit Come From Away features a score unlike any other musical, and we're taking a closer look at the instruments that make the music. Watch as Come From Away band member Ben Power gives us the rundown on the three types of instruments that he plays from stage left!

What we're watching: THE LION KING Stars Beyonce & Donald Glover Debut 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight?' In New Teaser

Get your first official peek (and listen!) at Beyonce and Donald Glover in the new live-action remake of The Lion King!

Check out the latest trailer to hear the stars perform the Academy Award-winning ballad, "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?"

Social Butterfly: Stephen Colbert Visits Laura Benanti at MY FAIR LADY!

Last night the great @StephenAtHome came to see @MyFairLadyBway and we were all prettttty excited about it!! ? pic.twitter.com/uJLHCFmnIh - Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) June 20, 2019

Laura Benanti received a loverly visitor, as Stephen Colbert stopped by to see her in the Lincoln Center Theater's production of My Fair Lady! Check out this photo of Laura, who plays Melania Trump on The Late Show, with Colbert after last night's performance!

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles