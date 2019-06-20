VIDEO: THE LION KING Stars Beyonce & Donald Glover Debut 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight?' In New Teaser

Get your first official peek (and listen!) at Beyonce and Donald Glover in the new live-action remake of The Lion King!

Check out the latest trailer to hear the stars perform the Academy Award-winning ballad, "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?" below!

Director Jon Favreau's new take on Disney's 1994 classic animated film "The Lion King" is slated for U.S. theaters on July 19, 2019.

The film features Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala, and James Earl Jones as Mufasa, reprising his role from the 1994 animated film. The remake will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, JD McCrary as Young Simba, Shahadi Wright as Young Nala, John Kani as Rafiki, John Oliver as Zazu, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, ERIC ANDRE as Azizi, and Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari.





