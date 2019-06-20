MTI Acquires Licensing Rights to MEAN GIRLS

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has acquired the worldwide licensing rights to the hit Broadway musical comedy Mean Girls.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin.

Mean Girls, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre where it broke box office records and continues playing to packed houses. The US First National Tour launches this fall.

Produced on Broadway by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls gets to the hilarious heart of what it means to be a true friend, a worthy nemesis, and above all, a human being.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

"I'm thrilled that Mean Girls will become available to school, community and regional theaters, because those are my favorite kinds of theaters! I can't wait to see diverse ensembles around the country make the show their own," said Tina Fey.

"We are very excited for Mean Girls to become part of the canon of shows that help nurture the next generation of musical theater fans and performers across the globe," stated Lorne Michaels.

"What a genuine thrill for MTI to represent Mean Girls and be able to bring this hilarious and meaningful musical to theatre groups around the world," stated Drew Cohen, MTI's President and CEO. "We have already received countless inquiries from producers around the world at all levels-regional theaters, community theaters, universities, high schools-for the simple reason that the show delivers, both artistically and as box office gold. While remaining true to the beloved film and its now-classic characters, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin have brilliantly adapted the material for the stage and for today's audiences. Importantly, their work also benefits the entire cast, who have so many opportunities to shine as individuals and as part of a robust ensemble."

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.

For more information on Mean Girls, visit www.MeanGirlsOnBroadway.com.





