VIDEO: James Corden Performs LES MISERABLES in Paris in All New CROSSWALK THE MUSICAL

James Corden took his theater company across The English Channel to Paris for a very special edition of Crosswalk the Musical.

In the video below, James and the gang grab their flags for a performance of Les Misérables set in an actual crosswalk with the iconic Arc de Triomphe as their backdrop.

Check out the performance below!

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Miserables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Seen by more than 70 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, Les Miserables is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 32nd year.





