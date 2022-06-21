Wake Up With BWW 6/21: Emma Pittman Extends in CHICAGO, Cynthia Erivo Visits WICKED, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

VIDEO: TITANIQUE Gets Ready to Make Waves Off Broadway

by BroadwayWorld TV

The company of Titanique met the press last week aboard The Frying Pan, where they gave a special sneak peek of 'My Heart Will Go On,' 'To Love You More,' and more. Watch as Richard Ridge chats with the cast about what to expect from the irreverent new musical!. (more...)

Review Roundup: JAWS-Inspired Musical BRUCE Opens at Seattle Rep

by Review Roundups

Bruce, the new musical based on Carl Gottlieb's The Jaws Log, a novel about the making of the iconic film, officially opened on June 8 at Seattle Rep, running through June 26.. (more...)

VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Discusses Honoring Stephen Sondheim in INTO THE WOODS

by Michael Major

Sara Bareilles sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss her upcoming return to Broadway in Into the Woods. She discussed the importance of performing in the musical after the passing of Stephen Sondheim. Bareilles also spoke on her hit song 'Brave' becoming a pride month anthem and the recent second season of Girls5Eva.. (more...)

Emma Pittman Extends Run as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Emma Pittman has taken to Instagram to share that she will be continuing to star as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway for another week! Check out her post here!. (more...)

Photo: Cynthia Erivo Visits WICKED on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Cynthia Erivo, who is leading the cast of the Wicked movie as Elphaba, stopped by Wicked on Broadway this weekend! Check out her Instagram post! . (more...)

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Krystina Alabado, KC Dela Cruz, Angelica Maria Beliard & More In Pre-Broadway KISS MY AZTEC! at Hartford Stage

by Stage Tube

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the East Coast Premiere of the hilarious Kiss My Aztec! An upbeat musical comedy, Kiss My Aztec! features a book by comedy legend John Leguizamo and acclaimed director Tony Taccone; music by Benjamin Velez; lyrics by David Kamp, Leguizamo and Velez; and choreography by Mayte Natalio.. (more...)

Photos: The Cast of SIX Performs at Hampton Court Palace

by Stephi Wild

Worldwide hit musical SIX, created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, played the first of three open-air concert performances at Hampton Court Palace last night, reuniting the original West End Queens and performing within the iconic main courtyard of their infamous ex-husband's former residence.. (more...)

VIDEO: Eleri Ward & Joshua Henry Perform Duet to 'Giants in the Sky' From INTO THE WOODS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Eleri Ward and Joshua Henry took to TikTok to share a duet of 'Giants in the Sky' from Into the Woods. Watch now!. (more...)

BETWEEN THE LINES Cancels Performances Through June 22 Due to COVID-19

by Stephi Wild

Due to positive COVID cases within the company, performances for Between the Lines from June 17-22 have been cancelled. Performances are set to resume on Wednesday, June 22 at 8PM.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Jenn Colella returns to Broadway's Come From Away today, learn more here!

Bianca Marroquin returns to Broadway's Chicago today, learn more here!

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical begins pre-Broadway run in Boston today, learn more here!

