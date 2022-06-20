VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Discusses Honoring Stephen Sondheim in INTO THE WOODS

Click Here for More on Into the Woods

Sara Bareilles sat down with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show to discuss her upcoming return to Broadway in Into the Woods.

During the interview, Bareilles discussed the importance of bringing the musical to Broadway after the passing of Stephen Sondheim.

"I do just try to surrender and honor the material as best as I can," Bareilles revealed. "The show is so special and so beloved for so many reasons, it's really dense and complex and deals with really deep subject matter with a lot of humor and a lot of heart and the songs are amazing. This cast is bonkers."

Bareilles also spoke on her hit song "Brave" becoming a pride month anthem and the recent second season of Girls5Eva. Watch the complete interview below!

Into the Woods will begin its limited Broadway engagement at the St. James Theatre on Tuesday, June 28, ahead of an official opening night on July 10. The production will also star Brian D'Acry James, Patina Miller, Phillipa Soo, Gavin Creel, Julia Lester, Joshu Henry, Annie Golden, Cole Thompson, and more.

Watch the new interview here: