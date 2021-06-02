Wake Up With BWW 6/2: PASS OVER Will Be the First Broadway Show to Return This August, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Jordan Fisher will rejoin Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway when it returns this December!

Plus, Pass Over will begin Broadway performances on August 4, making it the first Broadway show to open post-pandemic!

1) Breaking: Jordan Fisher Will Rejoin DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway- Watch the GMA Performance!

Fisher was the first African American to portray the title character in 'Dear Evan Hansen,' entering the production shortly before the shutdown on January 28, 2020. . (more...)

2) Breaking: PASS OVER Will Begin Broadway Performances on August 4, First Broadway Show to Open Post-Pandemic

PASS OVER will begin performances August 4th, 2021, at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre with opening night scheduled for Sunday, September 12, 2021. This officially makes PASS OVER the first Broadway show to begin performances since the start of the pandemic, a full month before shows were originally expected to return.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Linda Eder Performs 'She Used To Be Mine' From WAITRESS

'This has been one of my most requested songs to sing since this show came out. I finally decided to give it a go. Hope you like it,' Eder writes in the description of the video. She goes on to say: 'Thank you, Sara, for your incredible all around talent! Keep em coming.'. (more...)

4) CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE WITH D-NICE Added to Hollywood Bowl 2021 Season

The Los Angeles Philharmonic announced today the addition of Club Quarantine Live with D-Nice to the Hollywood Bowl's recently announced 2021 season. The three-hour dance party, produced in partnership with Live Nation Urban, will feature special guests the Amerie, Carl Thomas, Common, Deborah Cox, Erica Campbell, Isley Brothers, Kiana Lede & more.. (more...)

5) BKLYN - THE MUSICAL, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, ON THE TOWN & More Available to Stream on BroadwayHD This Month

Leading the slate on June 1st is Tony Award winner John Cameron Mitchell's vibrant rock odyssey film Hedwig and The Angry Inch and On the Town, starring Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra and Jules Munshin as three fun-loving sailors who have 24 hours of shore leave in New York City and want to make every second count.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 2pm, his special guest is Victoria Clark!

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Bizet's Carmen Starring Aleksandra Kurzak, Clémentine Margaine, Roberto Alagna, and Alexander Vinogradov, conducted by Louis Langrée. Production by Sir Richard Eyre. From February 2, 2019.

- Tonight at 8pm, Stars in the House continues with special guests TBA.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: The Four Tops Musical I'LL BE THERE! May Come to Broadway in 2022

Original member of the band The Four Tops, Abdul "Duke" Fakir, is working on writing a musical about the group, Page Six reports.

The musical, titled 'I'll Be There!', is planning to come to Broadway, with producer Paul Lambert working alongside Fakir. It is currently aiming for an early 2022 opening.

What we're watching: Leslie Uggams Ushers in June on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continued last night (8pm ET) with it's June! June! June! with Leslie Uggams! A special, newly edited encore presentation of past interviews with the incomparable Leslie Uggams.

