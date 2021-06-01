The Four Tops Musical I'LL BE THERE! May Come to Broadway in 2022

Original member of the band The Four Tops, Abdul "Duke" Fakir, is working on writing a musical about the group, Page Six reports.

The musical, titled 'I'll Be There!', is planning to come to Broadway, with producer Paul Lambert working alongside Fakir. It is currently aiming for an early 2022 opening.

According to an insider, casting calls were recently held in Los Angeles, and the musical is now in rehearsals.

Following the Broadway premiere, the musical is aiming to open in London's West End.

Read more on Page Six.

The Four Tops consisted of lead singer Levi Stubbs, Abdul "Duke" Fakir, Renaldo "Obie" Benson and Lawrence Payton, who remained together for over four decades, performing from 1953 until 1997. The Four Tops were among a number of groups, including The Miracles, the Marvelettes, Martha and the Vandellas, the Temptations, and The Supremes, who established the Motown Sound heard around the world during the 1960s. They were notable for having Stubbs, a baritone, as their lead singer, whereas most other male and mixed vocal groups of the time were fronted by tenors.

The group's hit singles included two Billboard Hot 100 number-one hits for the Tops: "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)" in 1965 and "Reach Out I'll Be There" in 1966. The group continued to have chart singles into the 1970s, including the million-seller "Ain't No Woman" (1973).

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999. In 2004, Rolling Stone ranked them #79 on its list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.

Photo Credit: San Diego Symphony