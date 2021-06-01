BKLYN - THE MUSICAL, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, ON THE TOWN & More Available to Stream on BroadwayHD This Month

BroadwayHD is kicking off the Summer months with a sizzling hot lineup of iconic theater productions, films and documentaries. Leading the slate on June 1st is Tony Award winner John Cameron Mitchell's vibrant rock odyssey film Hedwig and The Angry Inch and On the Town, starring Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra and Jules Munshin as three fun-loving sailors who have 24 hours of shore leave in New York City and want to make every second count. Hot to Trot, a feature documentary film about the fascinating world of same-sex competitive ballroom dance, comes to BroadwayHD on June 3rd.

Next to debut on the streaming platform on June 10th is Lambert Jackson Productions' filmed release of Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson's BKLYN - The Musical starring Jamie Muscato and Marisha Wallace. The production is a story within a story about talented street performers who share a tale from their lives, along with a story of a young girl who comes to the U.S. to find the father she never knew.

In addition, BroadwayHD is celebrating Pride Month with a special playlist featuring, Falsettos, Ruthless, Michael John LaChuisa's Hello Again, Indecent by Paula Vogel, Del Shores' Southern Baptist Sissies starring Leslie Jordan, Ham: A Musical Memoir starring Sam Harris, originally developed and staged by Billy Porter, Brokeback Mountain the Opera, Were the World Mine, In Full Bloom, Saturday Church starring Mj Rodrigues and Indya Moore and Michael Urie directed Happy Birthday Doug and "Bright Colors And Bold Patterns" starring Drew Droege.

"BroadwayHD is thrilled to be kicking off Summer and celebrating Pride Month with an unmatched slate of new titles that continues to bring viewers a one of a kind theater experience," said Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD. "From the BKLYN to Hedwig and The Angry Inch and On The Town, there is something for everyone to enjoy this month."

The new productions coming to BroadwayHD in June include:

Hedwig and The Angry Inch- June 1st

The film adaptation of the groundbreaking, award-winning off-Broadway smash hit Hedwig and the Angry Inch tells the story of "internationally ignored" smashing genderqueer East German rock 'n' roll singer Hedwig Robinson, who tours the U.S. with her band as she tells her life story while following her former lover/band-mate who stole her songs. This outrageous and unexpectedly hilarious story is dazzlingly performed by Hedwig (John Cameron Mitchell) in the form of a rock gig/stand-up comedy routine backed by the hard-rocking band "The Angry Inch." It's a rocking ride, funny, touching and ultimately inspiring to anyone who has felt life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile.

On The Town- June 1st

From Warner Brothers, On the Town brings us three fun-loving sailors Gabey (Gene Kelly), Chip (Frank Sinatra) and Ozzie (Jules Munshin) who have 24 hours of shore leave in New York City, and they want to make every second count. While Chip makes a connection with quirky cab driver Brunhilde (Betty Garrett) and Ozzie swoons for prim anthropologist Claire (Ann Miller), Gabey falls in love with an actress he sees in an advertisement, Ivy Smith (Vera-Ellen). Leonard Bernstein, with lyricists Betty Comden and Adolph Green, provides the music.

Hot to Trot- June 3rd

The feature documentary film, Hot to Trot, goes inside that fascinating but little-known world of same-sex competitive ballroom dance and follows a small international cast of four magnetic men and women, on and off the dance floor, over a four-year period. An immersive character study - and an idiosyncratic attack on bigotry - this rousing, powerful story unfurls with the rhythms and energy of dramatic cinema. Hot to Trot is also a Frameline 41 winner.

BKLYN- The Musical - June 10th

Lambert Jackson Productions filmed release of Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson's BKLYN - The Musical is a story within a story. On the outside you have a troupe of incredibly talented street performers who are sharing a story from their lives... Then there is the story they tell - the story of a young girl who comes to the U.S. to find the father she never knew. Together these stories create a show that is both touching and inspiring - a real urban fairytale.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare from the Royal Shakespeare Company, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musicals including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, The Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.