VIDEO: Leslie Uggams Ushers in June on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Just because it's June... Stars in the House is bustin' out all over with Uggams!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with it's June! June! June! with Leslie Uggams! A special, newly edited encore presentation of past interviews with the incomparable Leslie Uggams.
Leslie Uggams is a Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress and singer whose career has brought her from Harlem (The Apollo Theater) to Broadway (Hallelujah, Baby!), the big screen (Deadpool, Skyjacked) to television (Empire, The Leslie Uggams Show). Perhaps best known for her stirring portrayal of Kizzy in the landmark TV mini-series Alex Haley's Roots (Critics Choice Award, Emmy and Golden Globe nominations), Leslie has performed to critical and popular acclaim ever since her first professional appearances at the age of nine at the famed Apollo Theater in New York City. There she opened for such musical legends as Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, and Dinah Washington. Now, after nearly seven decades on stage and screen, Leslie is a legend in her own right. She is on the Board of Directors of the Apollo Theater, and she holds Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degrees from the University of Connecticut and the University of Michigan. She is also the recipient of an American Artist Award from Arena Stage in Washington, DC.
Stars in the House," which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
Since the first show, "Stars In The House" has raised more than $800K to benefit The Actors Fund, and over $203,337 for other charities including the NAACP LDF, Trevor Project, Humane Society of New York, and more - and continues to do so thanks to a generous donation from the Berlanti Family Foundation. Seth and James also received a special Drama Desk Award and a Gotham Icon Award from the Museum of the City of New York for keeping the theatre community connected, informed, and uplifted during the pandemic.
Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.