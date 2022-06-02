Wake Up With BWW 6/2: FUNNY GIRL Footage, New PHANTOM Cast Recording, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include an all new first look at video footage from Funny Girl! Plus, Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear in Freestyle Love Supreme in Philadelphia, listen to a new cast recording of The Phantom of the Opera, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Open Air Theatre Issues Warning to 'Insensitive' Critics

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has issued a statement saying it will stop inviting critics to press nights if they do not show 'respect and sensitivity' in their commentary, following social media criticism of a review of Legally Blonde.. (more...)

How to Watch The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in the U.S.

by Stephi Wild

On 6th February this year Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.. (more...)

EMOJILAND Tour To Close Following First Stop; Production Will Be Recorded In Columbus

by Alan Henry

The producers of EMOJILAND THE MUSICAL announced today that the production's national tour will close after its opening in Columbus, Ohio this weekend. The hit 2020 Off-Broadway show was set for a seven-week tour originally scheduled to kick off on Friday, June 3rd in Columbus, Ohio and play several other cities across the United States. . (more...)

VIDEO: Watch All New Footage Of Beanie Feldstein, Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes, Jane Lynch & More in FUNNY GIRL on Broadway

by BroadwayWorld TV

Watch all new footage of Funny Girl on Broadway, now on stage at the August Wilson Theatre! This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage.. (more...)

VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Discusses the 'Insane' INTO THE WOODS Rehearsal Process on THE VIEW

by Michael Major

Sara Bareilles sat down on The View this morning to discuss her return to Broadway in Into the Woods, Girls5Eva, and more. In celebration of Pride Month, Bareilles also told the story of how she wrote her hit single 'Brave' for a friend who was struggling to come out.. (more...)

Lin-Manuel to Appear in FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME in Philadelphia on June 10

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Kimmel Cultural Campus has announced that FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME founding member, producer, and Pulitzer Prize, Grammy®, Emmy®, and Tony Award® Winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights, Disney's Encanto) will join the national tour of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME as a special guest at the 8 p.m. performance on June 10, 2022.. (more...)

LISTEN: New Recording Released of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Title Song, Featuring 2022 Cast

by Stephi Wild

Andrew Lloyd Webber has released an all new cast recording of the title track from The Phantom of the Opera! The recording features the 2022 West End cast, which is led by Lucy St Louis and Killian Donnelly. . (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the Cast of PARADISE SQUARE Perform 'Turn My Life Around'

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Paradise Square, which has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, has released an excerpt featuring Tony Award nominee Bill T. Jones' exhilarating choreography for the show-stopping "Turn My Life Around." . (more...)

VIDEO: See the First Trailer for TREVOR: THE MUSICAL On Disney+

by A.A. Cristi

In celebration of Pride Month, Disney+ has revealed the trailer for the upcoming film "Trevor: The Musical." Produced by RadicalMedia, "Trevor: The Musical" is a filmed version of the Off-Broadway stage production, which follows a charming 13-year-old force of nature with a vivid imagination.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

...what the end will be opens tonight off-Broadway, learn more here!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!