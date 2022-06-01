EMOJILAND Tour To Close Following First Stop; Production Will Be Recorded In Columbus

The producers of EMOJILAND THE MUSICAL announced today that the production's national tour will close after its opening in Columbus, Ohio this weekend. The hit 2020 Off-Broadway show was set for a seven-week tour originally scheduled to kick off on Friday, June 3rd in Columbus, Ohio and play several other cities across the United States.

The production will now play a special event performance on June 4th, 2022 at 8PM at the Palace Theatre in Columbus, Ohio. This one-night-only event will be filmed for a live-capture of the musical. Free tickets for the special performance are available at Emojiland.com. VIP packages and seating is also available for purchase.

"Putting out a national tour of an Off-Broadway show was always a leap of faith, driven by our passion for the project and belief in the necessity of its life-affirming message that couldn't be more relevant today," said Michael Chase Gosselin, one of the show's producers at Visceral Entertainment. "Unfortunately, despite the tireless efforts of so many individuals, the fates have not aligned, and we were unable to gain the traction needed in key markets due in part to complications posed by COVID-19. We are heartbroken at having to close the tour early. We cannot even begin to express how amazed by and how grateful we are to our incredible creative team, cast, and crew who have built a truly special new production."

The show's co-creator, Keith Harrison Dworkin added, "The point of this tour was to share the unique source of love and light that is EMOJILAND with audiences outside NYC - powered by this incredibly talented and energetic new cast. So while it is the ultimate bummer that the tour must be cut short, the opportunity to capture this stunning production on camera and share it with the world in an even bigger way is a very uplifting silver lining."

EMOJILAND originally opened Off-Broadway at the Duke on 42nd Street on January 19th, 2020, where it received a New York Times Critics' Pick and played a total of 11 Previews and 59 Performances prior to the shutdown of the theatre industry on March 12th, 2020. The touring cast was discovered via a nationwide social media search, and features Michael C. Brown, Allyson Gishi, Dahlya Glick, Christopher Hobson, Sarah Isola, Steven Klenk, Jaden Dominique Lewis, Keith Mankowski, Oshie Mellon, Sheridan Mirador, Gina Morgigno, Maeghin Mueller, Zachary A. Myers, Samantha N. Sostarich, Andrew Tufano, Alana Walker, and Eustace J. Williams.

EMOJILAND's music and orchestrations are by Keith Harrison Dworkin, and book & lyrics are by Keith Harrison Dworkin & Laura Schein. The musical is directed by Thomas Caruso (Southern Comfort, Matilda, Groundhog Day), with choreography by Kenny Ingram (The Lion King). The creative team also includes David Goldstein (Scenic Design), Vanessa Leuck (Costume & Make-Up Design), Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), Josh Samuels (Sound Design), Lisa Renkel & Possible (Projection Design), Bobbie Zlotnik (Hair & Wig Design), Lena Gabrielle (Music Supervision), Nick Wilders (Music Director), and Josephine Kearns (Gender Consultant).

EMOJILAND is produced by Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin & Tim Sulka), MP Productions LLC, Alan & Sandra Scheinbaum, The Dodgers, Brad Cerenzia, Vanessa Leuck & Ethan Popp, and Bell Arts Entertainment (Jacquelyn Bell). Visceral Entertainment is the General Manager/Executive Producer, Tinc Productions is the Production Manager, and Exclusive Tour Direction is by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals. Press Representation is by Dan Demello/DDPR and Trish McKeon. Advertising is by Hofstetter + Partners, Social Media & Influencer Marketing is by YesBroadway, and Casting is by Chad Eric Murnane, CSA/Binder Casting.

EMOJILAND was originally presented by the New York Musical Festival (Dan Markley, Executive Director & Producer). EMOJILAND was a Grand Jury Selection of the 2018 New York Musical Festival.

Reserve free tickets for the June 4th, 2022 one-night-only performance at Emojiland.com. VIP Seating is also available for purchase.