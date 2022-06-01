VIDEO: See the First Trailer for TREVOR: THE MUSICAL On Disney+

In celebration of Pride Month, Disney+ has revealed the trailer for the upcoming film "Trevor: The Musical." Produced by RadicalMedia, "Trevor: The Musical" is a filmed version of the Off-Broadway stage pruction, which follows a charming 13-year-old force of nature with a vivid imagination. Get a first look at the film below!

As he deals with becoming a teenager in 1981, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world. When an embarrassing incident at school suddenly puts him under the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path.

A deeply moving and funny story of self-discovery and the power of acceptance, "Trevor: The Musical" is about living your best life with lots of passion... and a touch of pizzazz. The musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film "Trevor" which ultimately inspired the nonprofit organization The Trevor Project. "Trevor: The Musical" will make its streaming debut Friday, June 24 on Disney+.

Thirteen-year-old Holden William Hagelberger stars as "Trevor" in "Trevor: The Musical." The 19-member company of "Trevor: The Musical" also features Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

"Trevor: The Musical" features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins ("Southern Comfort") and music by Julianne Wick Davis ("Southern Comfort"). Direction is by Marc Bruni ("Beautiful: The Carole King Musical") and choreography is by Josh Prince ("Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"). "Trevor: The Musical" was lead produced Off Broadway by Roy Furman and John Ambrosino/Josie Bray/Mark Woods. The filmed version of the musical, which will premiere exclusively on Disney+, was directed by Robin Mishkin Abrams. Filming was produced by RadicalMedia with Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Meredith Bennett, and Jonathan Meyers serving as executive producers. The Academy Award-winning short film "Trevor" was directed by Peggy Rajski, produced by Randy Stone and written by Celeste Lecesne. The World Premiere of "Trevor: The Musical" was produced at The Writers Theatre, Chicago IL.

The Trevor (Original Cast Recording) is available to pre-save and pre-order with two tracks "Overture / Do You Know" and "On With the Show" available to stream now at https://ghostlightrecords.lnk. to/TrevorPR. The full album will be released by Ghostlight Records on June 24.

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people. The Trevor Project's crisis counselors are available 24/7 by phone, text, and web chat by visiting TheTrevorProject.org/Get-Help. The Trevor Project also operates TrevorSpace, an affirming social networking site for LGBTQ young people around the globe.

Today, Disney+ also launched a new Pride collection on the streaming service in honor of Pride Month, where later this month "Trevor: The Musical" will join additional content featuring LGBTQ+ stories and characters. Fan-favorite series "grown-ish," "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Big Shot," "Gravity Falls," and the newly added "Glee" are featured as a part of the collection. Films joining the collection include "Better Nate Than Ever," "West Side Story (2021)," "Eternals," "Howard," and more. All three seasons of "Love, Victor" will be available on June 15 and "Trevor: The Musical" will be available on June 24. The Disney+ Pride collection is currently live for all subscribers here: https://www.disneyplus.com/ editorial/pride.