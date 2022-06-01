Lin-Manuel to Appear in FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME in Philadelphia on June 10

The Kimmel Cultural Campus has announced that Freestyle Love Supreme founding member, producer, and Pulitzer Prize, GrammyÂ®, EmmyÂ®, and Tony AwardÂ® Winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights, Disney's Encanto) will join the national tour of Freestyle Love Supreme as a special guest at the 8 p.m. performance on June 10, 2022 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Miller Theater (formerly Merriam Theater). Miranda joins the previously announced special guests of Tony AwardÂ® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), who will appear in performances June 7 through June 11, 2022, and GrammyÂ® and Emmy AwardÂ® winner and Tony AwardÂ® nominee Christopher Jackson (Hamilton, In the Heights), who will appear in performances June 11 and June 12, 2022.

"We are thrilled to welcome the incomparable Lin-Manuel Miranda for this one-day-only performance as part of our week-long engagement of Freestyle Love Supreme," said MatÃ­as Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "A brilliant master of creative artistry, Miranda joins a sensational cast, alongside Philly's own Anthony Veneziale, for an unforgettable experience unique to those sitting in the theater that night."

Following a successful limited Broadway engagement this fall that included a 2020 Special Tony AwardÂ®, the critically-acclaimed improv sensation Freestyle Love Supreme is conceived by Philadelphia native Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Miranda, and Veneziale. Created before In the Heights and Hamilton and directed by Kail, Freestyle Love Supreme is a thrilling, improvised musical comedy show that features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers.

"We've had many of our happiest and most fulfilling creative moments working on Freestyle Love Supreme and are excited to see its next chapter unfold on this national tour," said Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda. "It is a show that consistently surprises us: we have no idea what to expect any time we do it - and isn't that the true beauty of live theater? Freestyle Love Supreme wouldn't want or have it any other way!"

The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas, and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same. Freestyle Love Supreme is an intermission-less, roller-coaster ride of a show that Rolling Stone calls "pure joy" and Entertainment Weekly describes as "lightning in a bottle."

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

is a Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer. Mr. Miranda is the creator and original star of Broadway's Tony-winning Hamilton and In the Heights. Additional Broadway: Freestyle Love Supreme (2020 Special Tony Award recipient), Bring It On: The Musical (co-composer/co- lyricist, Tony nomination for Best Musical) and West Side Story (2009 revival, Spanish translations). Recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award, the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors and the 2019 Portrait of a Nation Prize. Emmy Award winner with Tom Kitt for their song "Bigger" from the 67th Annual Tony Awards. Mr. Miranda, and The Miranda Family, are active supporters of initiatives that increase people of color's representation throughout the arts and government, ensure access to women's reproductive health and promote resilience in Puerto Rico. TV/film: "Hamilton" (2021 Emmy Award), "His Dark Materials," "Fosse/Verdon," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2018 Emmy nomination), "Saturday Night Live" (2017 Emmy nomination), "Sesame Street," "The Electric Company," "House," "DuckTales," "200 Cartas," The Odd Life of Timothy Green, Moana (Grammy Award for Best Original Song), Mary Poppins Returns, In the Heights and Vivo. Additional 2021 film releases: tick, tick...BOOM! (film directorial debut) and Disney's Encanto.

JAMES MONROE IGLEHART

is so excited to be on stage with his FLS family! Broadway: Hamilton (Lafayette/ Jefferson), Aladdin (Genie; Tony Award), Memphis (Bobby), ... Spelling Bee (Mitch); Chicago (Billy Flynn). TV: Netflix series "Maniac" (recurring), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (recurring), "Gotham," "Elementary," "Perfect Harmony," "Tangled: The Series," "DuckTales," "Elena of Avalor," "Vamperina," "HellavaBoss." Film: Three Christs, Disney's Disenchanted (2022).

CHRISTOPHER JACKSON

is a founding member of FLS and a Tony Award-nominated actor as well as a Grammy and Emmy award-winning songwriter/ composer best known for starring as George Washington in the award-winning musical Hamilton . He is currently starring in the hit CBS drama "Bull" and in "And Just Like That" on HBO Max. Additional Broadway credits include Holler If Ya Hear Me, Bronx Bombers, After Midnight, In the Heights, Memphis and The Lion King. His film and television credits include Hamilton on Disney+, In the Heights, "When They See Us," "Freestyle Love Supreme" on Pivot, Moana, "Central Park" on Apple TV+ and many more. He is developing future projects for film and TV, with his company, Honorific Prods.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company on tour includes Allentown, Pennsylvania native Morgan Reilly AKA "Hummingbird" and Philadelphia native Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two Touch" along with Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut;" Simone Acosta AKA "Sims"; Richard Baskin, Jr. AKA "Rich Midway;" Jay C. Ellis AKA "Jellis J;" Mark Martin AKA "Mandible"; Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser RÃ¶zÃ©;" James Rushin AKA "Shifty Hills;" and Dizzy Senze AKA "Dizzy."

In name and beyond, Freestyle Love Supreme pays homage to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme," with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop. Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova, in association with Jill Furman and Back House Productions. The show has played in all five boroughs and many states, as well as the U.S. Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Melbourne Comedy Festival, and the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival. Hulu premiered the documentary "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020 and the acclaimed film was nominated for a Grammy Award. Watch the 2021 Tony Award closing performance performed by FLS here. Watch Freestyle Love Supreme on NBC's In the Wings special here.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features set design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Andy Jones and James Hickey are Executive Producers. General Management provided by Baseline Theatrical.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is part of the Kimmel Cultural Campus' 2021-22 Broadway season, co-presented by The Shubert Organization. The remaining season also includes To Kill a Mockingbird and Dear Evan Hansen. For information on the full season lineup, dates, and venues, visit www. kimmelculturalcampus.org.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Kimmel Cultural Campus' Miller Theater (formerly Merriam Theater)

June 7 - 12, 2022

Times Vary