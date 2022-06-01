VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Discusses the 'Insane' INTO THE WOODS Rehearsal Process on THE VIEW

Click Here for More Articles on Into the Woods

Sara Bareilles sat down on The View this morning to discuss her return to Broadway in Into the Woods, Girls5Eva on Peacock, and more.

The Tony-nominee touched on the process of rehearsing Into the Woods for its recent two-week engagement at Encores! City Center before it transfers to Broadway later this June.

"It was wild. It's a fast process through Encores at City Center. You get 10 days to learn the show. It is insane. We all had meltdowns, we were all, like, crying in the bathroom during our breaks and stuff. But we just felt like we stumbled on lightning in a bottle," Bareilles discussed.

In celebration of Pride Month, Bareilles also told the story of how she wrote her hit single "Brave" for a friend who was struggling to come out.

Into the Woods will begin its limited Broadway engagement at the St. James Theatre on Tuesday, June 28, ahead of an official opening night on July 10. The production will also star Brian D'Acry James, Patina Miller, Phillipa Soo, Gavin Creel, Julia Lester, Joshu Henry, Annie Golden, Cole Thompson, and more.

Watch the interview here: