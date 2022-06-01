How to Watch The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in the U.S.

On 6th February this year Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives will take place throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June.

The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen's 70 years of service.

Viewers in the U.S. will be able to watch the majority of the events on ABC News, including Saturday's big celebration as well as coverage of the major formal celebrations taking place on Thursday. In addition, Good Morning America has featured special weeklong coverage all week and will broadcast special editions live from London.

Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Thursday

Trooping the Colour: BBC One / ABC News (10AM GMT / 2AM PT)

Lighting up the Jubilee: BBC One / ABC News (8PM GMT / 12PM PT)

Friday

A Service of Thanksgiving: BBC One (9.15AM GMT / 1.15AM PT)

The Crown Jewels: BBC One (7.30PM GMT / 11.30AM PT)

Host of royal-themed programming including EastEnders, during which the Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will make an appearance.

Saturday

Platinum Party at the Palace: BBC One / ABC News (available on Hulu following day) (7.30PM GMT / 11.30AM PT)

The Queen: 70 Glorious Years: BBC One (10.40PM / 2.40PM PT)

Sunday

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant: BBC One (1pm GMT / 5am PT)

Photo Credit: royal.uk