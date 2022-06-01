LISTEN: New Recording Released of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Title Song, Featuring 2022 Cast

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Andrew Lloyd Webber has released an all new cast recording of the title track from The Phantom of the Opera! The recording features the 2022 West End cast, which is led by Lucy St Louis and Killian Donnelly.



This release comes as The Phantom of the Opera is set to be part of the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace celebrations on Saturday 4th June.

Listen to the all new track below!

Webber also took to Twitter to share the news. Check out his video below!

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA stars double Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly as 'The Phantom', Lucy St Louis as 'Christine Daaé' and Rhys Whitfield as 'Raoul'.

The cast also includes Saori Oda as 'Carlotta Giudicelli', Matt Harrop as 'Monsieur Firmin', Adam Linstead as 'Monsieur André', Greg Castiglioni as 'Ubaldo Piangi', Francesca Ellis as 'Madame Giry' and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of 'Christine Daaé' will be played by Holly-Anne Hull.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel 'Le Fantôme de l'Opera' by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.