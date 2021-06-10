Wake Up With BWW 6/10: MATILDA Film Sets December 2022 Release, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The movie musical adaptation of Matilda is coming to Netflix in December 2022!

NBC has cancelled the musical series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Producers at Lionsgate TV are planning to shop the series to additional networks and streamers.

The Drama Book Shop is officially back thanks to new owners Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda.The 104 year-old independent bookstore will open its doors once again today, Thursday, June 10. Get a first look below!

Today's Call Sheet:

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Handel's Agrippina Starring Brenda Rae, Joyce DiDonato, Kate Lindsey, Iestyn Davies, Duncan Rock, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Harry Bicket. Production by Sir David McVicar. From February 29, 2020.

- BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage continues tonight at 8pm. This week, find out who wins in the Season 3 finale!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm, with an episode about Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp: Live from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma with Kristin and the kids from KCBBC.​

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Quiara Alegría Hudes Explains How She Took the Story of IN THE HEIGHTS from Stage to Screen!

It won't be long now! In the Heights hits the big screen in a matter of hours, and when it does, the world will get to celebrate the joy of Lin-Manuel Miranda's first big musical. But Broadway fans remember that long before the film, In the Heights took the New York theatre scene by storm. Quiara Alegría Hudes was a part of that original team as the musical's book writer, and she returned this time to adapt the screenplay.

What we're watching: Lin-Manuel Miranda Says He Plans on Going to Every Broadway Show on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" to talk about being Jimmy's first guest on The Tonight Show At-Home Edition, the return of Broadway, and the viral Hamilton and Space Jam mashup.

