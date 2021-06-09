NBC Cancels ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" will take its final bow on NBC.

The musical comedy series starring Jane Levy, Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, Mary Steenburgen and more has been canceled after two seasons.

Producers at Lionsgate TV are planning to shop the series to additional networks and streamers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Plans to move the series to Peacock fell through.

"In a world where finding loyal and passionate audiences is never easy, we believe there must be a home for this great, award-winning show with a passionate and dedicated following," said Lionsgate.

In its second season, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" continued to explore the feelings we keep buried on the inside, the human impulse for connection and the undeniable healing power of music and dance.

Following a tragedy, Zoey (Jane Levy) and the Clarke family began to recalibrate and navigate their new normal. As she finds herself in a new dynamic at work and in her love life, Zoey's musical powers will continue to both awkwardly complicate and inform her worldview as she attempts to rediscover joy and connect with those around her.

The second season finale aired on May 16, 2021.