VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Says He Plans on Going to Every Broadway Show on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" to talk about being Jimmy's first guest on The Tonight Show At-Home Edition, the return of Broadway, and the viral Hamilton and Space Jam mashup.

Watch the clip below!

The two also saluted the return of Broadway in a viral clip last night which also featured Phylicia Rashad, Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, Christopher Jackson, and 'In the Heights' stars Olga Merediz and Jimmy Smits. Watch that clip here.

The film adaptation of Miranda's "In The Heights" will be released this Friday, June 11th in theaters and on HBO Max.

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors.

He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.