Wake Up With BWW 5/8: Manhattan Concert Productions Announces JEKYLL AND HYDE Directed by Tony Yazbeck, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

National Theatre has announced further online programming! New shows include Coriolanus (starring Tom Hiddleston), A Streetcar Named Desire, Barber Shop Chronicles, and more!

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced the eleventh installment of its Broadway Series: the critically-acclaimed musical Jekyll & Hyde for one night only in Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall! The show comes to the stage in February 2021!

Watch Patti LuPone, John Malkovich and More in David Mamet's NOVEMBER, as part of Broadway's Best Shows weekly one-night-only 'Spotlight On Plays' series. The show aired on Thursday, May 7, 2020 to benefit The Actors Fund.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) ABC Announces the Return of THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY

by TV News Desk

ABC has announced the return of "The Wonderful World of Disney" this summer!. (more...)

2) National Theatre Announces Further Online Programming Including CORIOLANUS, STREETCAR, BARBER SHOP CHRONICLES, and More

The National Theatre has announced additional online programming, including A Streetcar Named Desire, Barber Shop Chronicles, Coriolanus (starring Tom Hiddleston), and more!. (more...)

3) Manhattan Concert Productions Will Present JEKYLL & HYDE, Directed by Tony Yazbeck, in February 2021

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced the eleventh installment of its Broadway Series: the critically-acclaimed musical Jekyll & Hyde for one night only in Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.. (more...)

4) BWW Interview: Gillian Anderson Talks Stage vs Screen, Memorable Roles and A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

by Jonathan Marshall

The X-Files became a '90s cult classic, running for nine seasons and spawning two movies and two miniseries revivals. But since portraying FBI agent Dana Scully, Gillian Anderson has carved out a diverse career both on screen and stage. The much-loved star spoke to BroadwayWorld about her career ahead of the National Theatre at Home's screening of the critically acclaimed A Streetcar Named Desire.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone, John Malkovich and More in David Mamet's NOVEMBER

Broadway's Best Shows, a new home for entertaining, engaging content, long form features and exclusive access to Broadway's Best, will launch the weekly one-night-only 'Spotlight On Plays' series beginning Thursday, May 7, 2020 to benefit The Actors Fund, with David Mamet's NOVEMBER starring John Malkovich, Patti LuPone and more.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Andy Mientus

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Neil LaBute's The Shape of Things streams live today, starring Tim Realbuto, Lena Hall, and more! Watch here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Viewers' Choice: Puccini's La Bohème, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowAtHome series continues tonight at 6:30, with Luba Mason 5' 10"! Tune in right on BroadwayWorld here!

- Lauren Molina hosts a Broadway Song/Story Time, and Dominique Kelley hosts a Broadway Dance Party, for Broadway Babysitters. Learn more here!

- Leave a Light On continues today with Alistair Brammer. Learn more here!

BWW Exclusive: Watch Ben Cameron Count Down Mom Songs on Ben's Ten

We've teamed with the one and only Ben Cameron for a brand new live series, Ben's 10- counting down his favorite Broadway things. Each week, we'll announce a brand new Broadway category that Ben will dissect in detail. Will the list be completely subjective? Totally. Will he make you laugh in the process? You bet!

This week, Ben picks the greatest songs about moms in honor of Mother's Day. Which songs will make the list?

What we're geeking out over: Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen and Donald Glover Sing 'Hakuna Matata' on THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG: VOLUME II

'"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" airs Mother's Day, SUNDAY, MAY 10 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT). Get a sneak peek here at the all-star voice cast of The Lion King, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Walter Russell III, and Billy Eichner performing 'Hakuna Matata'!

What we're watching: Alex Brightman, Liam Fennecken, Brendan Jacob Smith and Jim Hogan Sing 'I Don't Care Much'

Alex Brightman today joined Liam Fennecken, Brendan Jacob Smith and Jim Hogan virtually to sing 'I Don't Care Much' from Cabaret.

Social Butterfly: Andrew Lloyd Webber Joins Fans for 'Stick It To the Man' Quarantine Rewrite

Andrew Lloyd Webber has put the call out for fans to stick it to the man... in song, that is. Watch as he plays along with fans who have rewritten the lyrics to his School of Rock anthem!

We have loved hearing all of your brilliant lyrics to 'Stick It To The Man! See if you can spot yourself! - #TeamALW#HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #TogetherAtHome #HomeHappy pic.twitter.com/ni1CFJLDJN - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 7, 2020

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles