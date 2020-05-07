VIDEO: Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen and Donald Glover Sing 'Hakuna Matata' on THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG: VOLUME II

'"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" airs Mother's Day, SUNDAY, MAY 10 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT). Get a sneak peek here at the all-star voice cast of The Lion King, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Walter Russell III, and Billy Eichner performing 'Hakuna Matata'!

The nationwide singalong event hosted by Ryan Seacrest features celebrities and their families as they sing beloved Disney melodies from home. Taking to their living room studios and kitchen stages to sing beloved Disney melodies with the nation are Christina Aguilera, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang, John Legend, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Katy Perry, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Shakira, Rebel Wilson and more surprises.

Plus, Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of "The Muppets" will open the show, "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancers Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater team up for an outstanding remote ensemble routine to "Zero to Hero" with Keke Palmer, and Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland come together to perform a mesmerizing "You'll Be in My Heart."

With inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic, "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" brings back the animated Mickey to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates and loved ones to follow along in PERFECT HARMONY with their favorite celebrities as they sing memorable Disney songs. All the songs featured in the playlist and more can be streamed on all services @DisneyHits.

The nationwide singalong will air before an all-new remote episode of "American Idol" airing at 8:00 p.m. EDT. "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will also be available to stream on Disney+ on TUESDAY, MAY 12.

The special will also raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted's Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor.

