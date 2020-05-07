VIDEO: Alex Brightman, Liam Fennecken, Brendan Jacob Smith and Jim Hogan Sing 'I Don't Care Much'

Alex Brightman today joined Liam Fennecken, Brendan Jacob Smith and Jim Hogan virtually to sing 'I Don't Care Much' from Cabaret.

Liam Fennecken, Brendan Jacob Smith and Jim Hogan have been racking up hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok singing in harmony.

Alex Brightman is a writer and Tony-nominated actor who has been seen on Broadway in School of Rock, Matilda, Big Fish, Wicked, Glory Days; on TV in "Documentary Now!," "SMILF," "Important Things w/ Demetri Martin;" and in one horror film where he was brutally murdered on a toilet. His musical writing credits include It's Kind of a Funny Story(Universal Theatrical), The Whipping Boy, and Make Me Bad, all with his writing partner Drew Gasparini. His newest plays, We Left It Here and Everything Is Fine will both be presented in New York City in 2019.





