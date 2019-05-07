Wake Up With BWW 5/7: Drama Critics Circle Awards, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday, the Drama Critics Circle Awards were announced, with the big winners being Tootsie, The Ferryman, and more! Check out the full list below!

1776 is headed back to Broadway! It was announced yesterday that Roundabout and the ART will bring the musical back to Broadway, directed by Diane Paulus, next year!

Get your tickets now to Moulin Rouge! The box office at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre is now open!

Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University will bring a new production of 1776 to Broadway!. (more...)

2) HILLARY AND CLINTON Will Have a Special Midnight Performance May 16

Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath's new play, Hillary and Clinton, will offer a special Midnight Performance on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Hillary and Clinton stars Tony and Emmy Award winners Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow, featuring Zak Orth and Peter Francis James. Directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, Hillary and Clinton began performances at the John Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) on March 16, 2019, ahead of opening to critical acclaim on April 18, 2019.. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards!

by Jennifer Broski

The 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were handed out last night to recipients in 19 categories, with one special award and three honorary awards also bestowed. The Lortel Awards were distributed in a ceremony at NYU Skirball Center hosted by Drama Desk Award-nominated writer and performer of The New One, Mike Birbiglia. The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation. Additional support is provided by TDF.. (more...)

4) LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN to Host 'Broadway Week' with HADESTOWN, OKLAHOMA and More

by TV News Desk

Every morning the week of May 13-17, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" will bring the color and excitement of the Great White Way to viewers across the country with "Broadway Week." Over the years, "Live" has hosted a multitude of performances from hit Broadway shows; and this year, "Live" will dedicate a full week to New York City's iconic theater scene, spotlighting a different Tony® Award-nominated musical each day.. (more...)

5) MOULIN ROUGE! Box Office Is Now Open

The Al Hirschfeld Theatre box office opens today, Monday, May 6, for tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the 2001 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann. Moulin Rouge! The Musical will begin performances on June 28, 2019 ahead of a July 25 opening night.. (more...)

Awards Coverage: TOOTSIE, THE FERRYMAN and More Win New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

The New York Drama Critics' Circle today named The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth best play of the 2018-19 season. The award for best musical went to Tootsie. What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck was named best American play. The selections were made at the organization's 84th annual voting meeting.

The awards will be presented at a private cocktail reception on Monday, May 13.

Social Butterfly: First Look at Jake Gyllenhaal in the Broadway Engagement of SEA WALL/A LIFE

As previously announced, Sea Wall / A Life, which recently played to sold-out audiences at The Public Theater, will open on Broadway this summer.

Written by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne respectively, directed by Carrie Cracknell, and starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, who received a Drama League Award nomination for his performance in the show at The Public Theater, and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge who received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for his performance in the show at The Public Theater, Sea Wall / A Life will begin performances on Friday, July 26 at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with the opening night set for Thursday, August 8.

