LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN to Host 'Broadway Week' with HADESTOWN, OKLAHOMA and More

Every morning the week of May 13-17, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" will bring the color and excitement of the Great White Way to viewers across the country with "Broadway Week." Over the years, "Live" has hosted a multitude of performances from hit Broadway shows; and this year, "Live" will dedicate a full week to New York City's iconic theater scene, spotlighting a different Tony® Award-nominated musical each day.

Monday, May 13 - The week kicks off with Tony Award nominee Ali Stroker's rendition of "I Cain't Say No" from the cutting-edge revival of "Oklahoma!"

Tuesday, May 14 - Ryan takes the stage with King Kong himself as he goes behind the scenes of the musical "King Kong."

Wednesday, May 15 - George Salazar performs "Michael in the Bathroom" from the viral musical sensation "Be More Chill."

Thursday, May 16 - Kelly goes backstage to visit the Tony Award nominees from the new musical comedy "Tootsie."

Friday, May 17 - The cast of acclaimed musical "Hadestown" caps off "Broadway Week" with a performance of "Way Down Hadestown."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





Related Articles