Breaking: Roundabout and the ART will Bring 1776 Back to Broadway, Directed by Diane Paulus

Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University will bring a new production of 1776 to Broadway!

Featuring a book by Peter Stone, music & lyrics by Sherman Edwards, and directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, Broadway performances will begin Spring 2021 at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street).

This co-production will also be presented in a handful of cities between the A.R.T. and Roundabout engagements, including at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles in July of 2020. Additional dates, cities, and cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us at Roundabout, to bring this beloved musical back to the Broadway stage in partnership with our colleagues at the A.R.T. I have enormous respect for Diane Paulus and very much look forward to collaborating with her on 1776, which is an important part of Roundabout's musical history on Broadway," notes Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO.

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to? Tony Award winner Diane Paulus directs a new production of this Tony Award-winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history.

