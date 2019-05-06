BWW TV: Off-Broadway Shines Bright at the 2019 Lortel Awards!

The 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were handed out last night to recipients in 19 categories, with one special award and three honorary awards also bestowed. The Lortel Awards were distributed in a ceremony at NYU Skirball Center hosted by Drama Desk Award-nominated writer and performer of The New One, Mike Birbiglia. The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation. Additional support is provided by TDF.

Classic Stage Company's Carmen Jones, with Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and Music by Georges Bizet led the pack earning four awards. Outstanding Play went to Lincoln Center Theater/ LCT3's Pass Over, which also earned Gabriel Ebert the award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play. Ars Nova's Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future took home the award for Outstanding Musical, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge's FLEABAG was awarded Outstanding Solo Show. Click here for a full list of winners!

Below, we're taking you to the red carpet to watch the best of off-Broadway strut their stuff!





